BROCKWAY — Sometimes all it takes is one goal to get a win. That’s exactly what the Brockway Lady Rovers did against the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders Wednesday evening at Frank Varischetti Field, as Brockway got a goal midway through the first half and held on for the 1-0 victory.
“This is only our third game, but every game we’re doing better,” Brockway head coach Juli Esposito said. “Tonight really showed good game management around the field, even in the first half when we didn’t really need it. They were just on point all over the field tonight.”
The Lady Crusaders were aggressive throughout the contest, racking up shots on goal early and often. But after a couple of missed opportunities but the home Rovers, Brockway scored its lone goal of the game on a free kick at 15:37 by Eva Bisbey. Bisbey booted it and it went off multiple Lady Crusaders before finding the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
“That was her first goal ever, apparently,” Esposito said of Bisbey. “But, she has a strong leg. I told her to keep it low and she did. You never know what’s going to happen on wet turf and it just kind of bounced around and went in.”
Elk County Catholic pressured the Lady Rovers for the rest of the first half with numerous chances to even up the score, with shots either missing wide or were stopped by Brockway goalkeeper Josie Orinko.
“I told them that the balls were going to be skipping (on the turf) because it rained all day,” Esposito said. “And (Orinko) really just made sure (to be ready). There were a couple, which I expected that were fumbled around just with the conditions, but overall she did a good job.”
Arguably the closest the Lady Crusaders came to tying up the game in the first half came from Samantha Straub, who booted one from about 20 yards out that was out of the reach of Orinko but hit the top bar of the goal and bounced up over. Elk County Catholic also couldn’t capitalize on a corner kick with seconds left as Brockway took a 1-0 lead into the half.
It was much of the same in the second half, with ECC pressuring once again and Brockway playing stellar defense throughout.
“Our defense adapted well with the situation tonight,” Esposito said.
A little bit past the 50-minute mark, ECC’s Kiley Pesce had a breakaway that couldn’t be converted. A nice pass from Elena Cerroni to Seanna VanAlstine set up VanAlstine with a great opportunity to tie, but an Orinko save thwarted the attempt.
Brockway also had its opportunities to extend the lead in the second half, missing out on a breakaway by Danielle Wood that saw ECC goalie Allison Geci come out of goal to get the ball before Wood could do anything about it. But for the most part, the Lady Crusaders controlled possession in the waning minutes.
In the final minutes, the Lady Crusaders kept at it but came up empty. With a minute to go, Brockway was able to get the ball away from ECC and eat up some of the clock, as they set up with a corner kick with about 10 seconds left that saw time expire as the ball went into play for a hard-fought 1-0 Brockway win.
“Just the competitiveness and the hustle, I liked the effort,” Esposito said.
Both teams will be back in action tonight, as Brockway travels to play Punxsutawney at 5:30 p.m. Elk County Catholic hosts Brookville at 5 p.m.
Esposito said although there are still things to work on, she’s happy with how they’ve improved with each game and they look forward to continuing the momentum.
“We could improve on more possession in the game,” Esposito said. “But tonight the way we played, it worked. It might not later on when people start picking up on our stuff, but we’ll just have to work on our transition possession — that’s our main focus.”
BROCKWAY 1,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
ECC 0 0 — 0
Bway 1 0 — 1
First Half
B—Eva Bisbey, 15:37.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 22, Brockway 9. Saves: ECC 5, Brockway 10. Corner kicks: ECC 6, Brockway 3.