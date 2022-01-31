DuBOIS — The Annual Pink Game between the Brockway and DuBois girls basketball is the one time during the season when wins and losses take a back seat for a greater cause — honoring those who have or those who are still are battling cancer all while raising money for the Hahne Cancer Center to aide in the continued battle against the disease.
This year’s event, held Saturday at DuBois, was a little bigger than usual as the annual girls matchup was played in conjunction with junior high, JV and varsity games between the Brookville and DuBois boys programs. All told, the event raised $18,369.05 for the Hahne Cancer Center, which is one of the biggest totals in the 12-year history of the Pink Game between the schools.
In the midst of all that goodwill, a game still had to be played, and it proved to be an equally great day on the court for the Brockway.
The Lady Rovers once again got strong performances from seniors Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery in a 37-27 victory — a victory that ended a 10-game losing streak against the Lady Beavers. Brockway’s last win against DuBois was a 49-39 triumph in the 2015 Pink Game.
The Lady Beavers had won the last six Pink Games, as well four other matchups‚ usually in the Brockway Tip-Off or Brookville Holiday Tournaments. DuBois upended the Lady Rovers, 43-36, earlier this season in the finals of the Brockway Tip-off Tourney.
Saturday belonged to the Lady Rovers though, who closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run to grab a 12-6 lead. They never trailed from there. DuBois got as close as two points (12-10) early in the second quarter before Brockway took a five-point lead (19-14) to the half. The Lady Beavers got no closer than that five-point cushion the entire second half.
Wood and Buttery fueled the win with a pair of double-doubles.
Wood’s status was uncertain for the contest after injuring her ankle in a loss at DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday. She showed up wearing a protective walking boot but suited up and played.
You could tell she didn’t have the explosiveness she usually plays with, and took herself out of the game on several occasions. However, she still scored a game-high 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, several of which came while playing in a different spot in the back of the Lady Rovers’ zone defense.
Buttery added 13 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks as the senior duo outscored DuBois on their own, 28-27, in helping Brockway improve to 10-5. DuBois held Buttery to just three points in the first meeting this year, while Wood had 21.
“We told the kids we will honor those who are dearly beloved (before the game),” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “They know first-hand what I’ve gone throw and what everyone else goes throw with this disease. But, once we come back up on the floor, that’s play basketball, and let’s go out and win this game. And, they did that.
“Danielle was probably between 60 and 70 percent, but she said she would gut this out today. She really wanted this (win), but it just wasn’t her ... they all wanted this. We put Danielle in a new position in our defense because she’d be less active but have to box our and get rebounds. And, here she comes away with 10 rebounds for us.
“And our defense was great. We made mistakes today, but then we went down and made a stop quite a few times. Defensively, I thought that was our beast effort this year. The kids talked and hit the boards. We outrebounded DuBois, which was a nice thing to see.”
The first quarter proved to be one of runs by both teams.
Brockway came out strong at the opening whistle, getting a 3-pointer by Ciara Morelli just 21 seconds into the game. Those proved to be her only points of the day. Buttery then went 2 of 2 at the foul line to give the lady Rovers a quick 5-0 advantage.
DuBois countered with a 6-0 spurt.
Abbie McCoy got the Lady Beavers started with a throw before Madison Rusnica netted five straight points to give DuBois its lone lead of the day at 6-5. Rusnica finished with a team-high 10 points, while McCoy had seven points and 12 rebounds.
DuBois only held that lead for 16 seconds, as a hoop by Lauren Rendos put Brockway back up 7-6 and sparked a 7-0 run in the final 2;26 of the frame. Madelyn Schmader added a hoop of her own before Wood drained her lone 3-pointer of the game with 32 seconds left to put Brockway up 12-6 after one.
Rusnica scored off a steal in the opening moments of the second quarter, while teammate Isabella Geist-Salone added a bucket of her own just over two minutes later to make it 14-12 with 5:30 left in the half.
The Lady Rovers countered with nine straight points — two by Wood and five by Buttery, including an old-fashion 3-point play that pushed the lead to nine at 19-10.
DuBois held the Lady Rovers scoreless for the final 2:51 though and got back within five at the break thanks to hoops from Teegan Runyon and McCoy. Runyon scored five points on the day.
Brockway extended the lead to 10 (24-14) to start the third quarter, but DuBois worked that margin down to seven (28-21) entering the fourth quarter. Wood (5) and Buttery (4) combined for all nine Brockway points in the period, while McCoy had four and Rusniza three for the Lady Beavers.
DuBois got no closer than six points in the fourth though, once at 28-22 on a free throw by Kamryn Fontaine and again at 33-27 when Runyon hit a trey with 2:59 to play. Those were the Lady Beavers’ final points of the game though.
Wood went 5 of 6 at the foul line in the fourth to help hold DuBois at bay, while Buttery and Schmader each scored hoops.
“The winner today is whatever Hahne is going to do with the funds raised and trying to make people’s lives better,” said DuBois coach Rodney Thompson. “That’s really what it’s about, trying to get something in the right direction for people’s lives. Obviously, it never feels good to lose (a game), but there are things much bigger than that. Even if we had won today, I’d still feel the same way.
“Michelle Snyder and her whole family — Sarah, Dan and Allie — those guys are the ones who really won with this. And, they did it (organize Pink game) out of sheer desire just to try to make something better. So that’s awesome and was pretty cool day.”
Brockway travels to Bradford Monday, while DuBois (8-8) plays at Elk County Catholic on Wednesday.
BROCKWAY 37,
DUBOIS 27
Score by Quarters
Brockway 12 7 9 9 — 37
DuBois 6 8 7 6 — 27
Brockway—37
Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 2 0-1 4, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 3, Danielle Wood 4 6-7 15, Selena Buttery 5 3-3 13, Lauren Rendos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-11 37.
DuBois—27
Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Isabella Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Madison Rusnica 4 0-1 10, Abbie McCoy 2 3-4 7, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Fontaine 1 1-2 3, Teegan Runyon 2 0-0 5, Alexas Pfeuffer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-7 27.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Morelli, Wood), DuBois 3 (Rusnica 2, Runyon).