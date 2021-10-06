BROCKWAY — Coming off a frustrating 1-0 win against Curwensville Monday that featured a lengthy weather delay, the Brockway girls soccer team put together one of its best all-around performances of the season Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory against Punxsutawney at Frank Varischetti Field.
Brockway (10-2) scored just 1:40 into the game when Amanda Decker bent in a corner kick from the left side that Punxsy keeper Rachel Houser couldn’t keep from getting into the net.
It was all Lady Rovers from there as the eventually outshot the Lady Chucks, 21-5. Decker’s goal on her corner kick was a preview of things to come as Brockway scored three of its four first-half goals on set pieces.
Brockway, which took that 4-0 lead into the half, never scored after the break, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort or opportunities even though head coach Juli Esposito worked a bunch of bench players in and out the lineup.
The Lady Rovers peppered Houser with 11 shots after the break, with the Punxsy keeper making seven of her nine saves in the final 40 minutes.
Punxsy avoided the shutout when Olivia Bush scored on a long shot that skidded off Brockway keeper Josie Orinko as she hustled out to try to catch in the air.
With the shutout gone, Orinko more than made up for allowing the one goal less two minutes later when she turned away a penalty kick Isabella Gigliotti after the Lady Rovers were called for a handball in the box. Orinko finished with three saves in the victory.
“By far that was the best soccer they have played,” said Esposito. “It’s been step-by-step and just putting the pieces together and watching it all come together like that. It looked really nice tonight.
“We scored on three set pieces tonight, and that was pretty soccer. We work a lot on finishing and that is the final piece we’re working on because we struggle with that. To finally see that come through tonight was really nice.
“We’ve been looking for some games to get our subs in because they are going to see time (as year progresses), and tonight allowed us to do that. And, they still created (scoring) opportunities for themselves and were hustling.
Decker’s quick goal made Punxsy have to play catch up from the get-go, and the Lady Chucks struggled to generate enough scoring chances to do so.
They did get a shot in the fifth minute that Orinko easily stopped. The Lady Chucks had just two other shots in the first half. The first of those was fired into the side of the net in the 24th minute, while Orinko stopped a direck kick by Bish just before the 30-minute mark.
On the other end of the field, the Lady Rovers kept the pressure on Houser and the Punxsy net.
Lady Rover Bailey Allison fired a shot just high in the eighth minute, but teammate Danielle Wood didn’t miss less than a minute later on another set piece.
Decker bent a perfectly placed corner kick into the box that got past Hauser. Wood was on the spot and redirected home the corner out of the air to make it 2-0 8:14 into the game.
Brockway kept the pressure on from there, with Houser stopping shots by Decker (17th minute) and Allison (20th minute) before the Lady Rovers extended their lead past the midway point of the half.
That third goal came on yet another set piece as Raegan Gelnette blasted home a direct kick from just outside the box on the right side with 18:18 left in the half.
Allison nearly made it 4-0 in the 29th minute as she tracked down a nice through ball only to fire a shot just wide of the right post. She didn’t miss on her next opportunity, as she took a pass from Wood and made a nice run into the Punxsy box before rifling a shot past Houser to make it 4-0 with 9:29 left in the half.
Brockway took that 4-0 advantage to the break and came out looking for more in the second half. However, Houser turned away shots by Wood and Maddie Mortimer in the first 10 minutes.
Houser made two more saves during a wild flurry in the 52nd minute that saw Brockway came away empty handed despite getting a foot on the ball several times near the goal line.
Houser came up big again in the 58th minute as she made a nice save on a hard shot by Bailey from the right side. The ball was quickly tracked down by Delayne Fremer, who fired a shot just wide of the near post.
Punxsy finally found the back of the net on its first shot of the second half on Bish’s longe-range goal. The Lady Chucks were then denied a second goal by Orinko made a big save on Gigliotti’s penalty kick.
Brockway had a couple more scoring chances in the final 15 minutes but weren’t able to capitalize as they went on to win 4-1.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Lady Rovers travel to Karns City, while Punxsy hosts Brookville.
BROCKWAY 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Halves
Punxsy 0 1 — 1
Brockway 4 0 — 4
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Amanda Decker (corner kick), 1:40.
BW—Danielle Wood (Amanda Decker assist), 8:12.
BW—Raegen Gelnette (direct kick), 21:42.
BW—Bailey Allison (Danielle Wood assist), 30:31.
Second Half
P—Olivia Bish, 61:12.
Statistics
Shots: Punxsy 5, Brockway 21. Saves: Punxsy 10 (Rachel Houser), Brockway 3 (Josie Orinko).