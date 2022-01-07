BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team used a huge second quarter to seize control of its game against Brookville Thursday night, then held off the visiting Lady Raiders in the second half to come away with a 46-33 victory to move back over the .500 mark.
The opening eight minutes featured runs by both teams and ended with Brockway holding a 12-8 lead. The Lady Rovers quickly changed things in the second quarter, as they dominated the game on both ends of the court.
Brockway (5-4) forced Brookville in 10 turnovers in the quarter (18 in the first half) and capitalized on those miscues en route to outscoring the Lady Raiders 16-2 in the frame to take an 18-point lead (28-10) into the break.
However, Brookville (2-5) flipped the script on Brockway to a point in the second and was the team that took better care of the ball while forcing the Lady Rovers into eight second-half turnovers.
The Lady Raiders also got their offense going but struggled to cut into that 18-point deficit as they still trailed by 17 (41-24) entering the fourth. That’s when Brockway tried to slow down the game itself and run some clock, but all that appeared to do was get the Lady Rover offense our of synch.
And, Brookville took advantage as its defense held Brockway scoreless for the first six minutes of the quarter. Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, they also struggled to find the basket themselves in what was a very physical game in the paint.
Brookville only got as close as 41-29 during that six-minute stretch of the fourth, as the Lady Rovers eventually won by 13.
Danielle Wood powered the Lady Rovers with a game-high 20 points. From there, it was a balanced effort for Brockway as several players made key contributions to the victory as the Lady Rovers are starting to get its full team back together.
Selena Buttery had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Brockway, while Ciara Morelli finished with eight points. Madelyn Schmader added five points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
“We got some nice contributions from a lot of the girls tonight, and that’s something we have been working and working on,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “The girls really responded to that tonight. We keep telling them, we need that third, fourth or fifth scorer, and tonight we got that.
“There are times we’re going to go with our two big guns (Wood & Buttery), but tonight I thought we shared the ball pretty well. All the kids who playted tonight played well and it was a good, well-rounded victory.
“We had a really good first half and jumped on them. Then, we sort of slowed the ball down ourselves in the second half, because we need some work on delaying the ball. We’ve been working on that to cut the clock down.”
Brockway, which beat the Lady Raiders 51-30 last week in the consolation game of the Brookville Holiday Tournament, came out strong at the opening whistle.
Wood scored twice, while Buttery hit a 3-pointer — all in the span of 30 seconds — after Brookville held the ball for the opening minute of the game. A switch in defense by Brockway prompted Brookville to get into its offense.
The Lady Rovers went silent from there though as neither team scored for more than four minutes. Buttery finally ended the scoring drought when she scored off a putback at the 2:09 mark to make it 9-0.
Brookville finally found the scoreboard in the final minute on a hoop by Alayna Haight with 36 seconds left. That bucket jump-started a quick 8-0 spurt by Brookville to promptly make it 9-8. Elisa Molnar had the other five points, as she scored and was fouled twice in rapid succession but only made one of the two free throws.
Wood drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give brockway a 12-8 advantage after one quarter.
Wood then opened the second with a 6-0 spurt herself as she completed a 4-point play after being fouled on a made 3-pointer. That played pushed the lead to 18-8 before Elizabeth Wonderling scored for Brookville with 6:56 on the clock.
Those proved to be the Lady Raiders only points of the frame though, as Brockway ended the half on a 10-0 run to take all the momentum into the break up 28-10. Wood and Morelli each had four points in that closing spurt, while Raegan Gelnette made her lone basket as well. Wood had 17 of her 20 points in the first half.
Any moment Brockway had built was lost during the halftime break though.
Wonderling opened the third with a 3-pointer, only to see Schmader answer right back by completing an old-fashion 3-point play in the paint.
Haight then hit a trey of her own, sparking a 12-4 spurt that pulled Brookville within 12 at 35-23 just past the midway point of the third. Four different Lady Raiders scored in that run, which was capped by a three-point plat by Jordan Cook.
Brockway responded with a 6-1 run of its own on hoops by Buttery, Wood and Morelli to push the lead back to 17 at 41-24 after three quarters.
That lead proved to be more than enough despite the Lady Rovers struggles in the fourth quarter. Brookville was never able to mount a real comeback threat as it outscored the Lady Rovers, 9-5.
Haight had four points in the fourth as she finished with a team-high 10 for Brookville. Molnar and Wonderling each had seven points, while Cook chipped in six.
“We’re struggling to put four quarters together and trying to get healthy,” said Brookville coach Mark Powell. “We were down 9-0 and got it to 9-8. The physicality of that game doesn’t help us any (with not a lot of fouls called). That helped them not having a lot of players, and we need to get the the foul line and just didn’t get their tonight.
“We need to put four quarters together, and even in our two wins we struggled to do that. We’ll keep working at it and get better.”
Both teams are back in action Monday. Brockway hosts Curwensville, while Brookville travels to Cranberry.
BROCKWAY 46,
BROOKVILLE 33
Score by Quarters
Brookville 8 2 14 9 — 33
Brockway 12 16 13 5 — 46
Brookville—33
Jordan Cook 2 2-3 6, Alayna Haight 4 0-0 10, Elisa Molnar 3 1-4 7, Elizabeth Wonderling 3 0-2 7, Eden Wonderling 0 3-4 3, Reggan Olson 0 0-0 0, Kerstyn Davie 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-13 33.
Brockway—46
Raegen Gelnette 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 2 1-1c 5, Ciara Morelli 4 0-0 8, Danielle Wood 7 4-5 20, Selena Buttery 4 2-2 11, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-8 46.
Three-pointers: Brookville 3 (Haight 2, El. Wonderling), Brockway 3 (Wood 2, Buttery).