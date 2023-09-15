BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys golf team defended their home turf on Thursday afternoon at the Brockway Golf Course with a 194-201 win over Punxsutawney.
Medalist of the day went to Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick as he fired a 46 competing at the Rovers’ No. 1 golfer.
Finishing second was another Rovers as Jacob Newcamp fired a 48 — seeded as Brockway’s No. 5 during the match. Other Rover scorers were Troy Johnson and Edison Bazik, seeded at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, as each fired 50s.
Also playing for Brockway on the afternoon included Evan Botwright (51), Ryan Crawford (51), Parker Pisarchick (54) and Chad Young (54).
Punxsutawney had four players fire 50s although three of those counted towards the Chucks’ final score. Evan Presloid, Noah Kengersky and Nate Kendrick — playing from the 3-4-5 spots — accomplished the feat. Top seeded Jim Neese shot a 51 and counted towards the final score while Gavin Wilson, listed as the No. 6 golfer, also shot a 50.
Also playing for Punxsutawney was Sawyer Hall as he shot a 53.
Brockway is back out on the course Tuesday as they host Brookville while Punxsutawney plays at DuBois on Monday.
BROCKWAY—194
Weston Pisarchick 46, Troy Johnson 50, Jacob Newcamp 48, Edison Bazik 50. Others: Evan Botwright 51, Ryan Crawford 51, Parker Pisarchick 54, Chad Young 54.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—201
Jim Neese 51, Evan Presloid 50, Noah Kengersky 50, Nate Kendrick 50. Others: Gavin Wilson 50, Sawyer Hall 53.
In other boys golf action Thursday:
St. Marys 220,
Cameron County 325
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Dutch golfers hosted Cameron County on Thursday at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course and picked up a convincing, 220-325, victory.
Vinnie Azzato was the medalist of the day as he carded a 39. Also scoring for the Dutchmen were Max Croyle (40), Louie Nedzinski (41), Alex Clark (43) and Lucas Blessel (57).
“I was very happy for Lucas Blessel today,” St. Marys coach Bob Bauer said. “This was his first time getting into the scoring for a match and the team really rallied around him.”
Also playing for the Dutch were Ben Porkolab and JJ Blessel with 58s and Aiden Beimel with a 59.
Torin Bayhart led Cameron County as he shot a 57. Other scorers for the Red Raiders included Eli Novak (64), Blake Cool (66), Cameron Moate (68) and Blayze Lovett (70).
St. Marys plays again on Monday against Elk County Catholic for a 3:30 p.m. contest at the Leaning Pines Golf Course.
ST. MARYS—225
Vinnie Azzato 39, Max Croyle 40, Louie Nedzinski 41, Alex Clark 43, Lucas Blessel 57. Others: Ben Porkolab 58, JJ Blessel 58, Aiden Beimel 59.
CAMERON COUNTY—325
Torin Bayhart 57, Eli Novak 64, Blake Cool 66, Cameron Moate 68, Blayze Lovett 70.
Curwensville 184,
DuBois 188
CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Beavers golf team picked up their first loss of the year on Thursday afternoon as they fell to the Curwensville Golden Tide, 184-188, at the Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
The loss also snapped a 38-match win streak.
There was a three-way tie for medalist of the day as DuBois’ Tyson Kennis and Brock Smith, along with Curwensville’s Conner Howell, carded a 43.
However, the Golden Tide was more consistent on their home course as joining Howell in scoring were the duo of Trenton Best and Davis Fleming — each shot a 46 — and Grant Swanson’s score of 49. Other Curwensville golfers included Austin Gilliland (50) and Conner Smay (53).
Joining Kennis and Smith were two 51s put up by Mason Dinkfelt and Madix Clark. Also posting scores for DuBois were Jacob McIntosh (57) and Shae McMahon (59).
DuBois (6-1) hosts Punxsutawney on Monday.
CURWENSVILLE—184
Conner Howell 43, Trenton Best 46, Davis Fleming 46, Grant Swanson 49. Others: Austin Gilliland 50, Conner Smay 53.
DuBOIS—188
Tyson Kennis 43, Brock Smith 43, Mason Dinkfelt 51, Madix Clark 51. Others: Shae McMahon 59, Jacob McIntosh 57.