BROCKPORT — The Brockway boys golf team hosted Punxsutawney for a pair of 9-hole matches Thursday at the Brockway Golf Course and came away with a sweep on the day.
The Rovers won the opening match 202-218, then pulled out a slim 202-203 victory to complete the sweep.
“I’m very pleased with how the boys played today,” Brockway head coach Josh Inzana said. “We had a few guys shoot one of their better rounds of the year to help the team pick up two match wins. It’s been a busy week and the boys showed great resilience today playing 18 holes.”
Brockway’s Ryan Crawford captured medalist honors in the opening match, carding a 46 while playing out of the No. 7 spot in the Rovers’ lineup. Brockway had even scoring after him, as its top three players (lineup-wise) — Weston Pisarchick, Jacob Newcamp and Troy Johnson — all shot rounds of 52.
Sawyer Hall shot a 48 to lead Punxsy in the opening nine holes. Teammate Jake Sikora recorded a 54, while Jim Neese and Dysen Gould each shots 58s.
The Chucks played much better the second time around the Brockway Course, but they came up just short of earning a split on the day.
Sikora earned medalist honors in the second match with a 46, while hall posted his second round of the day in the 40s with a 49. Neese improved by eight shots and went from a 58 to a 50, while Gould once again closed out the Chucks’ scoring with another round of 58.
That effort wasn’t enough as Brockway put together a consistent performance to that of the first match by posting a winning score of 202 again.
Crawford once again led the Rovers, this time shooting a 50 — a round matched by Johnson and Parker Pisarchick. Weston Pisarchick finished off the Rovers’ scoring with a 52.
Brockway and Punxsy are both back in action today at the Kane Invitational.
MATCH 1
PUNXSUTAWNEY — 218
Jake Sikora 54, Sawyer Hall 48, Jim Neese 58, Dysen Gould 58. Others: Josh Tyger 71, Connor Smith 67, Noah Kengersky 61, Hayden Anthony 66.
BROCKWAY—202
Weston Pisarchick 52, Jacob Newcamp 52, Troy Johnson 52, Ryan Crawford 46. Others: Chad Young 58, Parker Pisarchick 61, Evan Botwright 57, Gavin Thompson 65.
MATCH 2
PUNXSUTAWNEY — 203
Jake Sikora 46, Sawyer Hall 49, Jim Neese 50, Dysen Gould 58. Others: Josh Tyger 63, Connor Smith 61, Noah Kengersky 63, Hayden Anthony 65.
BROCKWAY—202
Weston Pisarchick 52, Troy Johnson 50, Parker Pisarchick 50, Ryan Crawford 50. Others: Jacob Newcamp 57, Chad Young 54, Evan Botwright 53, Gavin Thompson 58.