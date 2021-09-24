BROCKPORT — The Brockway boys gold team upended Curwensville, 204-226, in a match played early Thursday afternoon at the Brockway Golf Course.
Weston Pisarchick captured medalist honors with a 44. He was the only golfer on either team to break 50 on the day.
Dylen Coder carded a 50 on the nose for the Rovers, while Troy Johnson (54) and Daniel Shugarts (56) rounded out Brockway’s scoring.
Grant Swanson led Curwensville with a 51. Landon Bailor posted a 56, with teammate Evan Losey coming in right behind him with a 57. Davis Fleming completed the Golden Tide’s scoring with a 62.
Brockway has a match scheduled at Brookville on Wednesday, which will be two days after the opening round of the District 9 Class AA Championships, which will be played Monday at Pennhills Club in Bradford.
Brockway—204
Dylen Coder 50, Daniel Shugarts 56, Weston Pisarchick 44, Troy Johnson 54. Others: Carter Nichols 67, Jacob Newcamp 58.
Curwensville—226
Landon Bailor 56, Grant Swanson 51, Evan Losey 57, Davis Fleming 62. Others: Kaceton Ciamacco 63, Zach Peters 64.
In other golf action:
St. Marys
splits tri-match
KANE — The St. Marys Flying Dutch boys golf team split in a three-school match Friday afternoon at the Kane Country Club.
The Dutch lost to the hosting Kane Wolves 25.5 points to 29.5 and topped Oswayo Valley 37.5 to 17.5. Medalist for the day was Kane’s Curt Barner, recording a 1-under 34. Low golfer for the Dutch was Lucas Benjamin with a 37 and for Oswayo Valley, Cayden Black with a 48. Scoring for the Dutch were Vinnie Lenze – 45, Ethan Schlimm – 47, Sam Bowes – 50 and Cole Cousins – 51.
“I don’t think our players were mentally or physically prepared for today’s conditions. It was cold and breezy with a light rain,” St. Marys coach Bob Bauer said. “This was our first match in these types of conditions, and we were not ready for it. We have an invitational Friday in Smethport and I expect that our golfers will be ready for the conditions.”
Next on tap for the Dutch is the Smethport Invitational on Friday. On Monday the Dutchmen will have six golfers representing St. Marys at the District meet in Bradford at the Penn Hills Club — St. Marys will also have a team competing in the event. The Dutch then close out their regular season on Wednesday when they travel to Coudersport.
Kane—218
Curt Barner 34, Max Bizzak 39, Derek Peterson 42, Ryan Huber 50, Kayden Smith 54.
St. Marys—230
Lucas Benjamin 37, Vinnie Lenze 45, Ethan Schlimm 47, Cole Cousins 51, Sam Bowes 50. Others: Brayden Clyde 54.
Oswayo Valley—273
Jared Obenrader 51, Cayden Black 48, Conner Resig 55, Nik Benney 60, Hayden Skiver 59. Others: Austin Cousins 64.