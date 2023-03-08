HERSHEY — Brockway has been no stranger to sending wrestlers to the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships in recent years, as this marks the seventh time since 2015 that at least two Rovers will hit the mats in Hershey.
And outside of the COVID-impacted season where three Rovers fell just short of reaching states, the last time Brockway didn’t have a state qualifier was 2013.
This time around junior Weston Pisarchick (114 pounds) and senior heavyweight Gavin Thompson will carry the banner for the Rovers. Pisarchick is making his second straight trip to Hershey after going 1-2 as a sophomore, while Thompson will be making his states debut on Thursday.
Pisarchick (27-0), fresh off winning his first Northwest Regional title, finds himself in a very deep 114-pound bracket where 14 of the 20 wrestlers are returning state qualifiers — including five medalists. Four of the other six are freshmen.
Pisarchick, ranked No. 7 in the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings that came out prior to regionals, landed in the top half of the bracket. He awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between North Lebanon freshman Sam Wolford (43-12) and Chestnut Ridge sophomore Easton Mull (32-9), a returning qualifier who is ranked 11th in the state.
The winner of that first round bout will get a state returnee in the quarterfinals in either Indiana sophomore Nico Fanella (31-4) or Lewisburg senior Jace Gessner (28-9). Fanella is ranked third in the state and Gessner 12th.
Also in the top half is a pair of past medalists in Southeast Regional champ Ayden Smith (43-3), a junior from Notre Dame-Green Pond and Burgettstown junior Parker Sentipal (45-5). Both are two-time qualifiers and could meet in the first round, as Sentipal has a pigtail bout.
Smith, ranked second in the state, has third and fourth place PIAA medals on his resume, while Senitipal was fifth a year ago. Sentipal was ranked fourth going into the Southwest Regional, placed fifth in that event.
Headlining the bottom half at 114 is West Branch junior Landon Bainey (42-1), the Southwest champ who is ranked No. 1 in the state and has placed fifth each of the last two years.
With a first round win, Bainey would face a returning medalist in the quarterfinals in either Saucon Valley sophomore Cole Hubert (41-11) or Saegertown sophomore Carter Beck (34-3). Hubert, ranked No. 6, was fourth a year ago, while Beck (No. 5) placed sixth. Pisarchick bested Beck, 3-0, for the regional crown last weekend.
St. Marys sophomore Aiden Beimel (25-8), a state qualifier in Class AAA last year, also is in the bottom half at 114.
When it comes to Thompson (33-7), the Rover is part of a large crop of state newcomers at heavyweight, as only nine of the 20 entrants in the field have competed in Hershey before.
Thompson, ranked No. 7, did draw a tough opener against one of those state veterans though. The Rover faces Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Aiden Compton (39-9), who is ranked third in the state.
Compton, who is committed to Cornell, missed last year with an injury but was a state qualifier as a freshman and sophomore when he wrestled at Pen Argyl.
The winner of that matchup will likely face Southwest Regional champ Gunner Singleton (42-3), a senior from Huntingdon is ranked fourth in the state. Singleton is also a returnee.
Also in the bottom half is the No. 2 ranked wrestler, Mifflinburg senior Emmanuel Ulrich (30-0), a four-time qualifier who owns third and fifth place medals.
Sitting atop the bracket is returning state champ Riley Robell (33-2), the Southeast champ who is another four-time qualifier. The top-ranked Robell was a runner-up as a sophomore.
Port Allegany sophomore Carson Neely, who is undefeated at 33-0, is in the top half and would face Robell in the semifinals of both make it out that far.
Neely is ranked fifth in the state.
Action gets underway Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center.