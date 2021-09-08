BROCKWAY — It’s a great feeling whenever you can go out and get an opening day victory, and that’s exactly what the Brockway Lady Rovers soccer team did Tuesday night at Frank Varischetti Field against the Clarion Lady Cats. After seven goals were scored in the first half, both teams had great defensive plays and saves as Brockway held on for the 5-4 victory.
Brockway’s Danielle Wood and Bailey Allison each had two goals, while Wood had two assists and Allison had one.
The game itself saw two lead changes and two ties.
“We really didn’t know what to expect coming into our first game,” Brockway head coach Julie Esposito said. “We don’t have a set 11. We have a lot of talent on the team and we’re trying to figure out a good rotation, which we got a little bit of practice with tonight.”
Brockway got on the board first with a header in traffic from Wood, thanks to a perfectly placed corner kick by Amanda Decker at 8:25. However, the Lady Cats would answer just 15 seconds later as Evelyn Lerch found the back of the net to tie it up at 1-1.
Clarion then took a 2-1 lead midway through the first half after Anna Gribik knocked it in off a rebound at the 19:32 mark. But just a couple of minutes later, Allison scored her first goal of the night with an assist from Wood at the 22:17 mark.
Brockway would later take a 3-2 lead — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way — after Wood took an Allison pass and sliced through Clarion defenders before putting it in the back of the net at 31:30.
“That was one of the thing I told them they did well tonight — connecting in the final third and getting some balls in the back of the net,” Esposito said. “That is something that was a strength of ours today, which was a good thing because Clarion obviously got a few goals on us. So we were glad that we were able to get one up on them.”
Just 1:29 later, Rachel Gelnette would find Decker from the middle of the field as Clarion goalie Chesney Boggess would come out of the net, as Decker then was able to knock it around for a 4-2 lead. But at the 36:54 mark, Clarion’s Alex Leadbetter would score off a deflection to make it 4-3 — with both teams going into the half at that score.
In the second half, each team only scored one goal as Brockway defenders and goalie Josie Orinko — who entered in the second half — made plenty of plays.
Allison would score at the 55:22 mark from a Wood pass on a breakaway to make it 5-3.
Clarion would not give up, however, scoring another goal from Lerch at 76:25 before Brockway was able to defend and hold onto possessions prior to the clock running out for the team’s inaugural victory on the year.
“The first game, maybe it was like the first game nerves,” Esposito said. “We had some touches that weren’t quite up to par and passes that were a little messy. We got it together and came out with a win. But we’ve got a lot to work on. We have a lot of new girls that are being thrown out there. So something that they’re going to get used to is the idea of game management — how in those last few minutes we’re going to keep our composure and not necessarily have to score another goal but maybe just keep possession.”
Brockway goes to 1-0 and hosts Brookville on Thursday.
“We know what we have to work on going forward,” Esposito said. “We have a big group of girls and we’re just trying to make sure everyone’s on the same page. They’ve just got to get that team structure and get that flow, basically, as a team. Obviously in the first game, you’re not going to have that but that’s something we’re going to keep trying to build up as we go on in the season.”
BROCKWAY 5,
CLARION 4
Score by Halves
Brockway 4 1 — 5
Clarion 3 1 — 4
First Half
B—Danielle Wood (Amanda Decker assist), 8:25.
C—Evelyn Lerch, 8:40.
C—Anna Gribik, 19:32.
B—Bailey Allison (Danielle Wood assist), 22:17.
B—Danielle Wood (Bailey Allison assist), 31:30.
B—Amanda Decker (Raegan Gelnette assist), 32:59.
C—Alex Leadbetter, 36:54.
Second Half
B—Bailey Allison (Danielle Wood assist), 55:22.
C—Evelyn Lerch, 76:25.
Statistics
Shots: Clarion 24, Brockway 21.