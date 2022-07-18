ALBION — After winning its opening game Friday at the Region 8 Tournament, the Brockway Legion baseball team went 0-2 over the weekend to finish off pool play.
However, Brockway still advanced out of its pool as the No. 2 seed after winning a tiebreaker (fewest runs allowed) against French Creek Valley and Millcreek. Those three teams all beat each other en route to posting identical 1-2 marks to tie for second behind Wilcox, which went 3-0 in pool action.
Wilcox finished off its perfect weekend by beating Brockway, 6-0, on Sunday. That loss for Brockway came on the heels of a tough 3-1 setback to Millcreek on Saturday.
But, Brockway, the third-place team from the Elk.Mckean League, lived to play another day along with Wilcox because Post 95 only allowed nine runs in its three games.
Brockway opened with a 2-0 win against French Creek, the defending region champs, on Friday. French Creek Valley edged Millcreek, 6-5, Sunday to force the tiebreaker into use.
The Region 8 semifinals, which are set for today, have a very Elk/McKean League feel to them as all three representatives from the league advanced out of pool play.
Wilcox will play Smethport, the No. 2 seed from its poo and runner-up in the Elk/McKean League, in the first semifinal today at 10:35 a.m., while Brockway battles Wesleyville at 4 p.m.
Brockway mustered just three hits Sunday as four Wilcox pitchers combined on a shutout. Dalton Stahli notched the win in relief, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed one hit while striking out one and walking a pair.
Camron Marciniak and Kaden Dennis each had two hits and a RBI to lead the way for Wilcox. Marciniak blasted a solo home run.
Wilcox got all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first.
Aiden Zimmerman drew a walk with one out before Marciniak singled. Dennis followed with a single of his own to score Zimmerman, while Marciniak trotted home two batters later when Ethan Wells drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0.
Wilcox tacked on a run in the third when Luke Zimmerman, who walked with one out, scored on a wild pitch. Wilcox scored its final three runs in the fourth on a wild pitch, double steal that resulted in an out at second and Marciniak’s solo homer.
Dylan bash had two of Brockway’s three hits. Kaden Brezebski had the other.
On Saturday, Brockway found itself in a 1-1 game in the late innings against Millcreek, and it was Millcreek that clawed out a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Bash to pull out the 3-1 victory.
Carson Weaver gave Brockway a strong start on the mound in the setback, allowing just one run (earned) on two hits in five innings of work. He struck out eight and walked seven in the no-decision.
Millcreek struck first with a run in the fourth, but Brockway answered right back in the top of the fifth to tie the game.
Jeremy Swanson led off the inning with a walk and stole second. Ben Glasl then put down a sacrifice bunt, on which Millcreek unsuccessfully tried to throw out Swanson at third.
Swanson then scored on a wild pitch to even things at 1-1.
A second win at regionals wasn’t in the cards for Brockway though, as Millcreek scored two runs un the sixth to come away with its lone victory of the weekend.