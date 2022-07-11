BROCKWAY — The Brockway American Legion baseball team beat Kane, 11-1 in five innings, Saturday to secure third place in Elk/McKean League playoffs to earn a trip to the Region 8 Tournament in Albion.
Brockway, which lost to 10-0 to Wilcox in Thursday’s semifinals, wasted little time taking charge of Saturday’s consolation game as it scored five runs in the bottom of the first. That proved to be more than enough offensive support for a quartet of Brockway pitchers that combined on a two-hitter.
Kaden Brezenski got the start and tossed two scoreless, no-hit innings while striking out four and walking one. Carson Weaver and Dylan Bash followed with scoreless innings of relief themselves as Brockway pushed the lead to 11-0 after three innings.
Kane avoided the shutout with a run in the fifth against Andrew Brubaker, but it proved to be too little, too late.
Brockway’s big bottom of the first was jump-started by back-to-back singles from Ezra Swanson and Riley Smith to open the frame. Weaver then made it three singles in a row, as his hit to center plated Swanson.
Blake Pisarcik then reached on an error that allowed a run to score, while Matthew Brubaker plated another run with a double to right. A Bash RBI single to center made it 4-0 before Andrew Brubaker capped the inning with a RBI triple to center to put Brockway up 5-0.
Brockway added a sixth run in the second when Smith singled and later scored before putting the mercy rule into play with five more runs in the third to go up 11-0.
Matthew Brubaker got that bottom of the third started with a one-out single before Bash reached on an error. A single by Andrew Brubaker loaded the bases before Matthew Brubaker scored on a wild pitch.
A Ben Glasl walk reloaded the bases before Smith reached on an error with two outs that allowed Andrew Brubaker to come home. Brezenski then capped the rally with a two-run double to left.
Smith and Matthew Brubaker each went 2-for-3 in the win, while Andrew Brubaker was 2-for-2.