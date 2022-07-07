BROCKWAY — The Brockway American Legion baseball team opened the Elk/McKean League playoffs in dominant fashion Wednesday night as it captured an 11-1, 5-inning mercy-rule victory against visiting St. Marys.
Brockway, the No. 2 seed in the South Division, seized control of the game with a big six-run bottom of the second after both teams had scored a run in the first.
Dylan bash jump-started that six-run second with a leadoff single, while Carter Himes walked and Ezra Swanson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Riley Smith then forced home a run with a walk, while Kaden Brezenski and Carson Weaver each had RBI singles.
Brockway then scored runs on an error and passed ball before Bash capped the inning with a RBI groundout in his second at-bat of the frame to make it 7-1
St. Marys, the third seed in the South, never recovered from that outburst as Brockway eventually finished off the game early with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Brockway later ended the game with a big two-out rally in the fifth that was started by a Brezenski single. Weaver and Blake Pisarcik then walked to load the bases.
Brezenski raced home a wild pitch before Caleb Daugherty drew a walk to reload the bases. Bash then reached on an error that allowed three runs to score to end the game in walk-off fashion.
Weaver was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Brockway in the win, while Brezenski went 2-for-4 with a RBI.
Swanson went to the distance on the mound to get the win. He allowed one unearned run on three hits while striking out two and walking five.
With the win, Brockway earned a showdown with South No. 1 seed Wilcox tonight in Wilcox at 6 p.m. Kane and Smethport play on the North Division side of the bracket.
The two winners play for the league championship on Saturday, with both teams advancing to the Region 8 Tournament. The two losers will play a third-place game on Saturday.