DuBOIS — The Brockway Rovers boys tennis team got a 4-3 win over Punxsutawney on its senior night in which they honored its lone senior in Johnathan Knox.
Punxsy took three of the four singles matchups while the Rovers swept all three doubles to claim the win.
“Last match of the year came down to the No. 2 doubles match,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “We had a very strong single’s showing with Mikey (Setree) and Logan (Conner) both going to tiebreakers to win their second sets, forcing a super tiebreaker third set which they both won. Dana (Smith) also played a very strong match.”
Setree beat Knox at No. 1 singles, Smith downed Damon Tucker at No. 3 and Conner beat Aiden Wilcox at No. 4.
Adam Lin got the lone Brockway singles win at No. 2, beating Alex Deppen.
For doubles, Knox and Lin beat Abe Santos and Aiden West, 8-2, at No. 1. Tucker and Wilcox beat Cody Pifer and Adem Kural, 8-5, at No. 2 while Dominic Durle and Bradey Hughes beat Gage Elliott and Alex Harry, 8-1, at No. 3 to get the overall win.
The match was Punxsy’s last of the season while Brockway travels to Bradford today.
“Even though we lost the match, it was a positive end to the season as all of the boys have shown great improvement and we are already looking forward to practicing in the offseason,” Emhoff said.
BROCKWAY 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Singles
1. Michael Setree (P) def. Johnathan Knox, 5-7, 6-7 (7-4), 10-8.
2. Adam Lin (B) def. Alex Deppen, 6-2, 6-3.
3. Dana Smith (P) def. Damon Tucker, 7-5, 6-3.
4. Logan Conner (P) def. Aiden Wilcox, 6-7 (7-5), 6-2, 10-6.
Doubles
1. Knox/Lin (B) def. Abe Santos/Aiden West, 8-2.
2. Tucker/Wilcox (B) def. Cody Pifer/Adem Kural, 8-5.
3. Dominic Durle/Bradey Hughes (B) def. Gage Elliott/Alex Harry, 8-1.