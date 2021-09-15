BROCKWAY — Tuesday’s girls tennis contest between Elk County Catholic and Brockway went down to final matchup, and it was the host Lady Rovers who came away with a victory in that deciding contest to pull out a hard-fought, 4-3, victory.
The teams split the four singles matches and the first two doubles played, with Brockway Selena Buttery and Taylor Rhed winning at No. 1 and Lady Crusaders Melaina Gradl/Josie VanAlstine at No. 3.
That left the overall match knotted at 3-3, meaning the second doubles matchup between Brockway’s Hannah Zuccolotto and Macie Dixon and ECC’s Gina Bush and Megan Emmert would decide who won.
The ECC duo had already secured a pair of singles wins.
Best rallied to upend Zuccolotto in a third-set super tiebreaker, 0-6, 7-6 (7-5), (10-3), while Emmert topped Dixon, 6-1, 6-1.
Things went much different in doubles action, as Zuccolotto and Dixon teamed up and avenged their singles setbacks by beating Bush and Emmert, 8-3, to give Brockway the overall team win and improve the Lady Rovers’ record to 8-1.
“We have not had a match this close this year,” said Brockway coach John Hawkins. “All our girls put their heads down and played with a ton of determination.”
Brockway got singles wins from Buttery and Rhed.
Buttery made quick work of Audrey Dornisch in a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1, while Rhed upended Lydia Anderson, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
That Lady Rover duo also paired up to dispatch of Dornisch and Anderson, 8-2, at No. 1 doubles.
Elk County’s third win came on No. 3 doubles, where Gradl and VanAlstine edged Emma Miller and Leah Trunzo.
The Lady Rovers are off until next Tuesday, when they host St. Marys — the lone tema to beat Brockway this season.
Elk County hosts Punxsutawney on Thursday.
BROCKWAY 4,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (BW) def. Audrey Dornisch, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Gina Bush (ECC) def. Hannah Zuccolotto, 0-6, 7-6 (7-5), (10-3).
4. Megan Emmert (ECC) def. Maci Dixon, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Dornisch/Anderson, 8-2.
2. Zuccolotto/Dixon (BW) def. Bush/Emmert, 8-3.
3. Melaina Gradl/Josie VanAlstine (ECC) def. Emma Miller/Leah Trunzo.
In other tennis action Tuesday:
St. Marys 4,
Johnsonburg 0
JOHNSONBURG — St. Marys didn’t drop a game Tuesday as the Lady Dutch came away with a 7-0 (4-0 on the court) victory against a shorthanded Johnsonburg squad.
The Ramettes have been struggles with numbers for several different reasons so far this season and had just three players available Tuesday, which meant four of the normal seven matches could be played.
In singles action, St. Marys’ Davan Lion beat Kendal Mehalko, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, while Emma Gavazzi won by that same score at No. 2 against Maria Catalano.
The third singles also was a sweep by the Lady Dutch’s Mya Klaiber over Mariah Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0.
In the lone doubles match played, St. Marys’ Rachel Fleming and Maddy Wittman blanked Mehalko and Catalano, 8-0.
The Lady Dutch host DuBois on Thursday.
ST. MARYS 4, JOHNSONBURG 0
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Kendal Mehalko, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Maria Catalano, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Mariah Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Rachel Fleming/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Kendal Mehalko/Maria Catalano, 8-0.