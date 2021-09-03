BROCKWAY — Coming off its first loss of the season against a tough St. Marys squad on Monday, the Brockway girls tennis team bounced back in a big way Thursday and knocked off visiting DuBois, 5-2.
The Lady Rovers won three of the fourth singles matchups, then captured two of the three doubles contests to secure one of its most lopsided victories against DuBois in program history.
“After losing to a well coached, tough St. Marys team, this one felt good to get,” said Brockway coach John Hawkins. “All of them are determined and wanted to win, and I feel our team is progressing extremely well.”
The four singles matches went out at the start with Brockway’s four-court set up with two on both ends of the high school building.
Brockway jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Hannah Zuccolotto bested Jessica Hnat, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Shortly thereafter, the Lady Rovers pushed their lead to 3-0 as they got a pair of singles win on the other end of the school.
At No. 1 singles, Lady Rover Selena Buttery got off to a strong start against Grace Askey and won the opening set 6-2. However, Askey bounced back in the second set and jumped out to a 3-1 lead before Buttery rallied to win the set, 6-4, to complete the sweep.
Teammate Taylor Rhed battled her way to a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Lady Beaver Cassie Lanzoni at No. 2 singles.
DuBois avoided a singles sweep when Laken Lashinsky upended Maci Dixon, 6-2, 6-1 at fourth singles.
Leading 3-1, Brockway secured the overall team win when its No. 3 doubles duo of Leah Trunzo and Emma Miller pulled out a hard-fought 9-7 victory against Lady Beavers Kara Miller and Madison Brantley on the lower courts.
With the match decided, the teams split the first and second doubles contests.
Buttery and Rhed teamed up to each secure their second win of the day at No. 1, beating Askey and Lanzoni, 8-4, to make it 5-1.
That left second doubles as the final match out on the courts, and it was DuBois that secured the final victory of the day when Hnat and Lashinksy upended Zuccolotto and Dixon, 8-5.
“Even when our girls get behind like Selena did briefly, they put their heads down and grind through it,” said Hawkins. “I was especially impressed with Taylor’s singles play this evening. Hannah started off slow but got into her groove. Another major highlight was our No. 3 doubles. Emma and Leah went down 3-5 then came back to win 9-7.
“We are extremely proud of our girls, and this team is fun to watch and a pleasure to coach.”
“The set scores are very misleading here,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “Many of the matches were very close with long rallies, and many games going to deuce. Laken Lashinsky was the MVP bringing wins in her singles and doubles matches.
“Our No. 1 seed and senior Grace Askey played exceptionally well. Her confident and aggressive play made for the most entertaining match of the season.”
Brockway is back in action Tuesday at home against Bradford, while DuBois (2-4) hosts Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
BROCKWAY 5, DuBOIS 2
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (BW) def. Grace Askey, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-4, 6-4.
3. Hannah Zuccolotto (BW) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-1, 6-2.
4. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Maci Dixon, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Askey/Lanzoni, 8-4.
2. Hnat/Lashinsky (D) def. Zuccolotto/Dixon, 8-5.
3. Leah Trunzo/Emma Miller (BW) def. Kara Miller/Madison Brantley, 9-7.