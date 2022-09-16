HYDE — The Brockway girls tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision to Clearfield Thursday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Bison held a 3-1 lead after singles play, then secured the team win by taking two of the three doubles contests.
Brockway’s lone win in singles action came at No. 3, where Emma Miller pulled out a hard-fought victory in a third-set super-tiebreaker. Miller won the opening set 6-3 but lost the 6-0. The Lady Rover bounced back strong in the super-tiebreaker and won it 10-7 to take the match.
Clearfield won the other singles matchups, led by Lindsey Kerlin who bested Taylor Rhed, 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1. Teammate Peyton Reese upended Lady Rover Leah Trunzo, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, while Katelynn Olson topped Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0 at fourth singles.
Brockway’s other wins came at No. 1 doubles, where Miller teamed up with Rhed to beat Lady Bison Chloe Rowles and Bailee Brown, 8-0.
Clearfield won the other two doubles contests though to secure the overall victory.
Brockway is back in action Monday at Johnsonburg.
CLEARFIELD 5,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Taylor Rhed, 6-4, 6-0.
2. Peyton Reese (C) def. Leah Trunzo, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Emma Miller (BW) def. Sarah Catherman, 6-3, 0-6, (10-7)
4. Katelynn Olson (C) def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Rhed/Miller (BW) def.Chloe Rowles/Bailee Brown, 8-0.
2. Lily Rich/Ave McKendrick (C) def. Trunzo/Tucker, 8-3.
3. Maddy Johnson/Hailey Miles (C) def. Hallie Welsh/Alia Mosier, 8-0.
In other tennis action:
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3,
OIL CITY 2
OIL CITY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks varsity tennis team took down Oil City at home with a 3-2 victory on Thursday, although the junior varsity lost 2-1.
“We had a good match against Oil City,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “Everyone got to play between varsity and JV. We had some strong competition and our girls played very well. In JV, the newer girls got to play some matches and played very well.”
Playing only five varsity matches via pro-sets, Punxsy’s Chloe Presloid and Emily McMahan picked up wins over Emily Russell and Cassidy Sutley, with Presloid winning 8-5 and McMahan 8-2.
Oil City’s Kylee Copley beat Brooke Skarbek 8-2 at No. 3 singles and at No. 1 doubles, Oil City’s Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blouser took down Bailee Stello and Kaylin Smith, 8-0.
That left the No. 2 matchup to decide things, with Lady Chucks Rachael Porada and Olivia Toven beating Natalie Arnink and Hannah Krug via tiebreaker, 7-7 (7-2).
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3,
OIL CITY 2
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Emily Russell, 8-5.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Cassidy Sutley, 8-2.
3. Kylee Copley (OC) def. Brooke Skarbek, 8-2.
Doubles
1. Breanna Terwilliger/Olivia Blouser (OC) def. Bailee Stello/Kaylin Smith, 8-0.
2. Rachael Porada/Olivia Toven (P) def. Natalie Arnink/Hannah King, 7-7 (7-2).