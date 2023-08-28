KANE — It was supposed to be a celebration of sorts for the Kane Wolves football team, playing for the first time on the team’s new turf field at Paul R. Miller Stadium on Saturday afternoon. But the visiting Brockway Rovers crashed the celebration in a big way, notching a 42-0 victory.
The Rovers outgained the Wolves 484-154 in total yards with a big third quarter that saw Brockway score three touchdowns after holding just a 13-0 lead at the half.
It was just a two-score game headed into the half as the Rovers had some inopportune turnovers and penalties as the squad had a dozen penalties for 110 yards in the contest, as well as plenty of fumbles on botched snaps that saw two recovered by the Wolves — one of which was inside the Wolves’ 5-yard line.
“That happens in the first game,” Brockway head coach Jake Heigel said. “I’m frustrated with some of the penalties and some of the miscues and mishandles of snaps. But I liked what I saw from the physicality standpoint. I think that’s what we’ve been pushing. It opened up and we knew it would take a little bit before it did. We kind of mentally prepared them for that but we’re still very, very far from where we need to be.”
Once things did get rolling, however, the Rovers put on a clinic through the air, on the ground and on defense. Blake Pisarcik racked up 140 yards and a score on eight receptions while teammate Caleb Daugherty had 102 yards on three catches and a score — doing all of his work in the second half — and Matthew Brubaker had five catches for 68 yards and a score.
Running back Jendy Cuello had 143 rushing yards and two scores on 19 carries as teammate Isaac Crawford also had 45 yards and a score on five totes.
Quarterback Brayden Fox had a big second half — with TD passes of 65 and 25 yards in the third quarter, respectively — as he ended the day going 14-of-23 for 222 yards and the two scores. Freshman QB Aiden Patton then got some playing time towards the end of the third quarter into the fourth as he went 2-for-3 for 88 yards and a score — the touchdown of which was a 68-yard score to Daugherty.
“We got to spread the ball a little bit throughout the game,” Heigel said. “And I was happy with the guys that might’ve been what people would say were role players last year in stepping up ... and into to the playmaker roles. That’s what we needed those guys to do.”
Defensively, the Rovers controlled upfront as the Wolves had just 27 rushing yards on 26 carries.
“Ben Yale was crucial in that aspect (of stopping the run),” Heigel said. “He didn’t play much defense in our scrimmage (with Punxsutawney) but we knew when we got him back, he’d be pretty tough with him and Reese (Yahner) in the middle. So we were really happy. And our linebacker play ... the way that Johnny (Varischetti) and Colton (Ross) filled holes, it got to the point where (Kane) just abandoned the run game ... Johnny is such a mental giant when it comes to this game. Him at center and at mike linebacker, it’s very reassuring that guys are going to be in the right spots because he gets them there.”
Brockway took the opening kickoff and, although three penalties hampered the drive, Crawford capped it off with a 16-yard run to the right as Aiden Wilcox’s extra point made it a 7-0 game just 3:16 into the contest.
The Rovers’ woes and miscues would be a bit more prevalent on its next drives as Kane stopped a 4th-and-2 run at the Wolves’ 17 on its next possession and a bad snap on a punt on the possession after gave Kane the ball near midfield.
Brockway’s first possession of the second quarter resulted in a turnover on 3rd-and-goal at the 2-yard line as a bobbled snap saw the Wolves recover. However, a three-and-out by Kane gave Brockway the ball at the Wolves’ 35. Three plays later, Cuello ran it up the middle and through the Kane defense for the 12-yard score with 8:00 to go in the second quarter as the PAT was wide.
Kane was able to hold Brockway to the 13-0 halftime lead before the Rovers’ offense got going in the third quarter. Cuello scored his second TD of the afternoon on the opening second-half possession by the team, heading up the right side and burning the Wolves defense for the 25-yard score. Fox then found Crawford for the two-point try and Brockway led 21-0 with 7:59 left in the third quarter.
The Brockway defense stepped up for a three-and-out as the Rovers got the ball back at its own 35 after a 29-yard punt. That’s when Fox had a nice pump fake and found a wide open Pisarcik over the middle — as he took it 65-yards to the house. Wilcox’s PAT made it 28-0 with 5:58 left in the third as the Rovers inched closer to the 35-point mercy rule.
On the ensuing kickoff, a nice return by Kane’s Dane Anderson saw the Rovers knock the ball loose, giving it right back to Brockway near midfield. Six plays later, Fox found Brubaker in stride along the left sideline for a 25-yard TD pass with 3:45 to go in the third. However, the extra point kick was missed and the mercy rule didn’t go into effect with the 34-0 lead.
Patton and other subs were able to get into the contest for the Rovers on the next offensive possession as both teams would trade the ball back and forth until Brockway’s final TD of the day. After having two penalties and a Kane sack of Patton, Brockway saw themselves with 2nd-and-30 from their own 32. But Patton found Daugherty over the middle for the 68-yard touchdown with 4:20 to go. Raiden Craft’s two-point run then set what would be the final score of 42-0.
Brockway (1-0) will get a tough test this week as they’ll host DuBois for its game on Friday.
“Preparing for next week, those guys have to lock it in even more,” Heigel said. “When you play a school that size, you always consider everything — which is how many guys do you have, how many they have, how many guys got hurt in the last game, stuff like that. You have to really pin down and I feel like we got out of here pretty healthy — which is huge for that game.
“But if we want to beat schools of that size and we want to compete against the talent of District 9 and Region 2 in single A, we have to continue to keep getting more physical.That’s where I’d kind of lay our hat right now — we have to be more physical if we want to beat good teams like DuBois and the good teams in single A.”