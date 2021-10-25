RENOVO — Coming off a heartbreaking home loss to Port Allegany a week ago, the Brockway football team bounced back in a big way Friday night with a 39-0 victory at District 9 Small School South Division foe Bucktail.
Brockway got a strong effort on the defensive side of the ball, holding the homestanding Bucks to just 127 total yards (80 rushing, 47 passing). On the other side of the ball, the Rovers’ offense was clicking on all cylinders — both on the ground and through the air.
Quarterback Brayden Fox completed 16 of 26 passes for 218 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions as the freshman signal caller went over the 2,200-yard mark on the season.
Alex Carlson led the Rover receivers with six catches for 85 yards and score, while Dylan Hanna enjoyed his biggest game of the season with three grabs for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hanna only had one catch for six yards entering the game.
Blake Pisarcik added a 10-yard TD catch, while Carter Hickman went over the century mark on the ground (105 yards) and also found the end zone twice.
With the win, Brockway moved back within a game of .500 (4-5) entering its regular season finale Friday night at home against non-league foe Brookville. The Rovers are looking at that matchup vs. the Raiders as a must win if they want to make the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.
“A couple of our coaches kept saying, we want to walk into halftime and say, ‘That’s the best two quarters we’ve played in all three facets of the game,’” said Rovers coach Jake Heigel. “And, we were able to do that. Special teams was very good for us, and we recovered an onside kick again.
“We executed on offense, and we knew were starting to get to that point, and moved some guys around. Dylan Hanna is a big target that we had kind of used on the offensive line and on defense. We knew he was a receiver, but we needed him at other places. We’re finally healthy and almost 100 percent to where we can play him at receiver, and you saw it ... he had three catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. He’s a tool we haven’t had for Bray (Fox) up until last week. He looked really good.
“On defense, we knew guys had to step up because we were still missing Garrett Faust (2-game suspension due to an ejection). He got tossed out of the Elk County game, and we needed some young guys to step up and they did. You could tell in the Port game is was hurting us not having him.
“After that, we said we want to put a full four quarters together, and we came out in the second and Bray did did a good job as a field general. Then we got him out to get Marek Hoyt some reps too. We were happy with how we executed, and that we didn’t do the dumb things likes personal fouls, that have hurt us before. We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot as much, and I hope that carries into this week.”
Hanna made his presence felt early on as he and Fox connected on a 19-yard scoring play. Blake Pisarcik booted the first of his three extra points to make it 7-0. Hickman later scored from two yards out with just over four minutes left in the opening quarter to out Brockway up 14-0.
The Rovers really got rolling in the second quarter as they found the end zone three times to push their lead to 32-0 at the half. All three of those scores came on touchdown passes by Fox. However, the Rovers had two extra points and a two-point try fail in the quarter.
Pisarcik caught the first of those — a 10-yarder — to make it 20-0. Carlson then hauled in a 44-yard TD pass from Fox before Hanna added his second score, this one from 17 yards out, to set the halftime score at 32-0.
Brockway closed out the scoring in the third quarter when Hickman rumbled 29 yards to pay-dirt as part of his 105-yard effort in the win. Pisarcik booted the extra point.
The Rover defense did the rest as they posted its first shutout of the season.