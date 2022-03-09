HERSHEY — Brockway is sending a young but talented quartet of wrestlers to Hershey this week for the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
Three of those four wrestlers — junior Seth Stewart (189), sophomore Weston Pisarchick (113) and freshman Parker Pisarchick (132) — are underclassmen and competing at states for the first time.
Senior Mark Palmer (126) is the elder statesmen of the group, and while he has been to Hershey before, that trip came a couple years ago as a freshman.
Palmer (31-7) enters states in a high after winning his first Northwest Regional title over the weekend in Sharon. That came on the heels of the Rover capturing his first D-9 crown the weekend before.
Palmer, ranked 18th in the state in the latest rankings by papowerwrestling.com prior to regionals, landed in the bottom half of the 126-pound bracket. He awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between South Side Beaver senior Tim Cafrelli (31-7) and Camp Hill freshman Noah Doi (39-5).
A win by the Rover would set up a quarterfinal bout against a wrestler ranked in the Top 6 — either No. 3 Robert Gardner (36-5), a senior from South Williamsport, or No. 6 Charlie Robson (37-6), a senior from Conwell-Egan. Both are state returnees, with Gardner placing sixth a year ago.
Second-ranked Kaden Milheim (40-6), a junior from Warrior Run and Southwest champ Trent Hover (No. 7, 32-6), a sophomore from Penn Cambria, are also in the bottom half.
The top at 126 is headlined by returning state runner-up Scott Johnson (37-1), a junior from Muncy who is the favorite to win gold this year. Faith Christian Academy freshman Chase Hontz (31-8), the Southeast champ who is ranked No. 5 and Northwest runner-up JoJo Pryzbycien (37-4, No. 4), a sophomore from Fort LeBoeuf join Johnson in the top half. Palmer major decisioned Pryzbycien, 8-0, in the regional final Saturday.
Weston Pisarchick (32-3) entered regional weekend ranked 7th in the state at 113 and came away with a runner-up finish to Saegertown senior Hunter Robison (33-3), a returning state medalist who was ranked 4th. The duo are on opposite sides of the draw in Heshey.
Pisarchick landed in the top half and faces 20th-ranked Jack Kazalas (38-5), a sophomore from Quaker Valley who is a returning qualifier. The winner will most likely get Athens senior Gavin Bradley (35-1), the Northeast champ who was ranked No. 2 in the state entering regionals. However he knocked off No. 1 Brandon Wentzel (38-3), a junior from Mountoursville, in the Northeast final. Bradley is a three-time medalist who won PIAA silver last year.
Third-ranked Gauge Botero (41-6), a freshman from Faith Christian Academy who is the Southeast Region champ, also in the top half.
Wentzel, who won a state title title two years ago and a bronze as a sophomore, is part of a tough bottom part of the bracket that also features Robison, West Branch sophomore Landon Bainey (No. 5, 37-1) who is the Southwest champ and 6th-ranked Deven Jackson (31-3), a senior from West Perry who finished fourth two years ago.
Parker Pisarchick (29-11) is one of just two freshman in the 132-pound bracket.
The Rover will make his states debut in a pigtail bout against West Perry sophomore Blain Puchalsky (30-20). The winner face Chestnut Ridge junior Calan Bollman (37-6), the Southwest champion who is making his third trip to states. Bollman, who was a runner-up two years ago, is ranked third this season.
That side of the bracket also features Brookville senior Owen Reinsel (40-2), a four-time state medalist who has placed fourth the last two years. The Northwest Region champ sits at No. 2 in the latest papower rankings.
The bottom half at 132 features three of the Top 5 in the state, led by top-ranked Brandan Chletsos (37-9), a senior from Notre Dame-Green Pond. Chletsos, also a four-time qualifier, was a state runner-up last year. He also owns third and sixth-place medals.
Northeast champ Conner Heckman (39-4), a junior from Midd-West, and Burgettstown junior Joey Sentipel (38-5) join Chletsos in the bottom. Sentipel is ranked 4th and Heckman 5th.
Stewart (32-7) has turned it up a notch in the postseason, winning his first District 9 title before reaching the Northwest Regional final this past weekend. The people at papower have taken notice of the Rover, as they had him ranked No. 10 heading into regionals.
He makes his Hershey debut Thursday against 20th-ranked Brenan Morgan (32-5), a sophomore from Central Valley. The winner will most likley face Tri-Valley senior Jacob Scheib (41-4) in the quarterfinals. Scheib, ranked No. 5, is making his third trip to states.
The only other Top 10 wrestler on that side of the draw is Northeast champ Isaac Cory (37-6), a senior from Montoursville who sits at No. 7. Cory is a four-time qualifier who placed seventh two years ago.
The top of the draw at 189 is definitely the tougher half on paper, as it features six wrestlers in the Top 10 in including Greensville senior Cole Karpinski (No. 1, 38-0), Quarter Valley senior Patrick Cutchember (No. 2, 41-4), Saegertown senior Landon Caldwell (No. 3, 40-5) and Saucon Valley senior Ty Csencits (No. 4, 29-8).
Stewart edged Caldwell, 2-1, in the regional semifinal but was pinned by Karpinski in the final in 3:21.
The PIAA Class AA Championships get underway Thursday at 9 a.m. in Hershey.