BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers used a strong second performance to upend Clarion, 2-0, Tuesday night at Frank Varischetti Field to salvage a Senior Night split for the Brockway soccer teams.
The Brockway boys opened the night with a tough 4-1 loss to Clarion-Limestone — a game that was right at 2-1 entering the final 12 minutes before the Lions scored twice to ice the win.
Brockway then honored its five senior players — Rovers Alex Carlson and Johnny Knox and Lady Rovers Amanda Decker, Emily Michalski and Paris Stern — between games.
The Lady Rovers then hit the pitch and struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half as Clarion outshot the Lady Rovers 11-1.
However, Clarion couldn’t solve sophomore keeper Josie Orinko, who put on a show Tuesday. Orinko made nine first-half saves to keep it a scoreless game at the break, then made seven more in the second half to preserve the shutout.
The Brockway offense finally got into more of a rhythm after halftime and was able to apply some pressure on Clarion keeper Mercedes Cunningham, who made four saves on the night.
Brockway still got out shot in the second half, 9-8, but made the most of its opportunities to score twice. Stern opened the scoring 9:38 into the second half, while sophomore teammate Meghan Hertel doubled that lead just over four minutes later when she scored off a Decker corner kick.
Orinko and the Brockway defense led by the likes of Michalski and sophomore Zoe Puhala made the 2-0 lead stand up over the final 26:23 seconds as the Lady Rovers got back over the .500 mark at 7-6.
“The defense definitely did well taking away opportunities, and Josie played a great game and had some really good saves. Those get everyone on the sideline hyped up, which I think hypes her up in return,” said Lady Rovers coach Juli Esposito. “I told them at the half we need to figure out a way to transition to get forward because we just can’t play in our own defending half the whole time.
“We kind of just need to want to score goals and not get complacent with just keeping possession of the ball. They showed that more in the second half, and we were finding the back of the net better. We just need to do that more in the first half and have a little more urgency, but it will get there. We have four games week this, and had one (Monday), so they’re a little tired.
“It was nice to get the win on Senior night too, and all three of them played big roles in the victory.”
The first half was largely played in the Brockway defensive end, where the Lady Rovers bent but never broke.
Orinko was forced to make a save just 38 seconds in on a shot by Anna Gribik, which was a sign of things to come. Lady Cat Alexis Coull fired a shot off the side of the net in the third minute, while Orinko deflected a shot by Alex Leadbetter over top the net for a corner kick less than a minute later.
Leadbetter had a shot go just wide in the eighth minute, while Orinko made another save in the 16th minute. Brockway quickly countered after that stop and got its lone shot of the first half on the other end less than 30 seconds later, but Cunningham made a kick save on a shot by Maddie Mortimer.
It was all Clarion from there in the final 22 minutes of the half. But, Orinko was up the challenge and made a pair of stops in the 19th and 20th minutes to keep it scoreless.
Her two biggest saves of the first half were yet to come though.
Orinko blocked a point-blank Clarion shot in the box in the 22nd minute, then late in the half hustled across the goal mouth to make a nice kick save at the left post on a Coull shot. The ball bounced back out to Coull, but she fired it wide as the teams went the break knotted at 0-0.
Orinko was pressed into action early in the second half, turning away a Coull shot just 1:08 in. Brockway countered with a push up the field, but Stern fired a shot high.
The teams then traded scoring chances again, with a Clarion shot sailing wide of the far post, while Decker had a chance denied by Cunningham.
The Lady Rovers were finally the team to break through, as Stern took a pass from Rheanna Spinda and blasted a shot from nearly 30 yards out that got over top Cunningham and under the crossbar to make it 1-0 at 49:38.
The goal seemed to breath some extra life into the Lady Rovers, who doubled their lead four minutes later off a Decker corner kick. Hertel and Gribik battled for the cross in the box, and once the ball hit the turn, Hertel was able to get a foot on it and punch it into the Clarion net.
The Lady Rovers had a couple other good scoring chances but couldn’t extend the lead. Puhala had a long direct kick stopped by Cunningham in the 58th minute, while Decker put a shot just wide of the right post in the 63rd minute.
Decker had another prime chance just under three minutes later, but her header on a ball crossed into the box went over top the Clarion net.
Meanwhile, Orinko did her thing in net to keep Clarion at bay.
She made a handful of save in the first 20 minutes of the half, then made a stop on a Clarion direct kick with 9:26 to play. She later corralled a Coull shot from near the end line with 3:26 remaining for her 16th and final save of the night.
In the opening game of the evening, the Clarion-Limestone boys got a hat-trick from Thomas Uckert in their 4-1 win against the Rovers.
Bailee Verdill netted the Lions fourth and final goal, while Nathan May scored for the Rovers.
Both Brockway squads are back in action Thursday at Forest Area.
BROCKWAY 2,
CLARION 0
Score by Halves
Clarion 0 0 — 0
Brockway 0 2 — 2
Scoring Summary
Second Half
BW—Paris Stern (Rheanna Spinda assist), 49:38.
BW—Meghan Hertel (Amanda Decker assist), 53:37.
Statistics
Shots: Clarion 20, Brockway 9. Saves: Clarion 4 (Mercedes Cunningham), Brockway 16 (Josie Orinko). Corner kicks: Clarion 2, Brockway 4.