BROCKWAY — The Brockway softball team used patience at the plate and a strong pitching effort by Gabby Hertel to knock off visiting Smethport, 8-1, Saturday afternoon for its first win of the season.
Hertel took a no-hitter into the fourth before it was broken up and she surrendered her lone run (earned) in a complete game effort. She allowed five hits overall while striking out five and walking just two. Three of Smethport’s five hits came in the fourth when the Lady Hubbers plated their lone run.
Hertel was backed by an offense that took advantage of 17 walks by two Smethport pitchers. Nine of those free passes came in the first two innings, as Brockway scored six times and allowed Hertel to settle in and pitch with a lead. The Lady Rovers had just four hits around all those walks.
“It’s good to get of the schneid,” said Brockway coach Don Allenbaugh. “These girls are happy for a win, and I’m happy for a win, but there are obviously still things we need to work on. We talk about baby steps, but getting that first will be big for their confidence.
“Gabby threw strikes and that’s what we want her to do. We’re not blessed right now like some teams in having a big strikeout pitcher. So, I need her to throw strikes and we need to play defense behind her, and we did that today.
“Would I like to have a pitcher who strikes out 15 every game ... sure because that can hide a lot of pimples and a lot of deficencies. But, I don’t have that. Will I get it one day? I hope. I hope next year I have two of them. The reality is, we need to play defense this year. Smethport is in the same position and don’t have that pitcher right now either.”
Hertel allowed just one base runner through three innings — a two-out walk in the first — as her defense played flawlessly behind her all game when Smethport did put the ball in play.
With the righty silencing the Lady Hubber bats, Brockway’s offense went to work getting Hertel the lead.
Amanda Decker got things started in the bottom of the first with an infield single with one out. She quickly stole second and took third on a wild pitch before Taylor Rhed and Madelynne Heckman drew walks to load the bases.
Stephanie Stage then hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Decker to make it 1-0 before Smethport starter Ashley Day got out of the bases-loaded jam with another ground ball.
Day wasn’t so lucky in the second, as she walked Meghen Hertel, Zoe Moore and Lilly Heilbrun to load the bases with no outs. That spelled the end for Day, as Smethport turned to Tylar Colley in the circle. She struggled to find the plate as well, as walks to Danielle Wood, Decker and Rhed forced in runs to push the Brockway lead to 4-0.
Colley then got Heckman to hit a soft liner to second for the first out before Stage plated a run with a run for the second time on a fielder’s choice. Gabby Hertel then helped her own cause as she smacked a single to center to chase home Rhed to make it 6-0 before Colley and Smethport got out of the inning.
Brockway tacked on a seventh run in the third when Wood beat out an infield single and scored on an error.
Smethport finally got to Hertel in the fourth and did so with two outs when Coryn McClain dropped a single into right. Madi Faes followed with a single of her own before a third straight hit — a single by Charity Lapp — scored McClain with the Lady Hubbers lone run. Hertel stopped the damage there, though, as she struck out Baylee Fitzsimmons to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
Hertel then worked around a double and single with one out in the fifth to keep it a 7-1 game.
Brockway added another insurance run in the sixth.
Gabby Hertel drew a leadoff walk before courtesy runner Savannah Ross took second and third on wild pitches before scoring on an infield single Meghen Hertel.
Gabby Hertel then wasted little time finishing off the Lady Rovers’ first win of the year as she retired the side in order in the seventh.
Brockway (1-6) travels to Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
BROCKWAY 8,
SMETHPORT 1
Score by Innings
Smethport 000 100 0 — 1
Brockway 151 001 x — 8
Smethport—1
Elizabeth Hungiville cf 4010, Celest Austin lf 2000, Dani Nelson ss 2000, Coryn McClain 1b 3110, Madi Faes 3b 3010, Charity Lapp c 2011, Baylee Fitzsimmons 2b 3000, Ava Gifford rf 3000, Janell Dinch dp 3010, Ashley Day (flex) p 0000, Tylar Colley (flex) p 0000. Totals: 25-1-5-1.
Brockway—8
Danielle Wood cf 4211m Amanda Decker ss 2111, Taylor Rhed 1b 2101, Madelynne Heckman 3b 1000, Stephanie Stage dp 4002, Hannah Zuccolotto pr 0000, Gabby Hertel p 2011, Savannah Ross cr 0100, Meghan Hertel rf 2111, Zoe Moore lf 2100, Lilly Heilbrun c 1000, Josie Orinko cr 0100, Kalina Powell (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 20-8-4-7.
Errors: Smethport 2, Brockway 0. LOB: Smethport 6, Brockway 11. DP: Smethport 0, Brockway 1. 2B: Dinch. SAC: Austin. SB: Lapp; M. Hertel 2, Moore, Orinko.
Pitching
Smethport: Ashley Day-1+ IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Tylar Colley-5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 12 BB, 2 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: G. Hertel. Losing pitcher: Day.