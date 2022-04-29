BROCKWAY — The Brockway softball team notched its second win in three games Thursday, outlasting Bradford in a wild 15-11 victory on its home turf.
Bradford jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, only to see Brockway put up three runs in the bottom half of the first. Taylor Rhed scored that first Lady Rover with a single, while Lilly Heibrun later singled home two more to make it 3-2.
The Lady Owls countered with a three-pot of their own in the second to regain the lead at 5-3 before Brockway broke the game wide open with a huge 11-run bottom of the third.
Walks and errors plagued the Lady Owls in the frame and led to a majority of the runs scoring. Rhed and Heilbrun did have RBI singles to help push the lead out to nine at 14-5.
Brockway held from there, as Bradford slowly tried to battle its way back into the game. The Lady Owls scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth before pushing three across in the seventh to set the eventual final.
Brockway plated its final run in the sixth when Kalina Powell hit a leadoff single and later scored on a two-out triple by Danielle Wood.
Wood, Rhed, Heilbrun and Powell all had two hits for Brockway, with Heilbrun knocking in a team-high five runs. Rhed collected three RBIs, while Wood and Powell each had two.
Gabby Hertel, who was hurt by errors herself, got the win in the circle after going the distance. She allowed 11 runs, only two earned, on eight hits. She struck out three and walked none.
Brockway (2-7) travels to Kane for a doubleheader on Saturday.
BROCKWAY 16, BRADFORD 11
Score by Innings
Bradford 230 210 3 — 11
Brockway 30(11) 001 x — 16
Bradford—11
Deming ss 4211, Benson cf 4320, Dixon p-3b-p 4121, Dougherty 3b-p-3b 4210, Persichini c 4212, Angell lf 4001, Luce 1b 3001, Fitzsimmons 1001, Morgan dp 3000, Craig rf 1000, Martin 2b 3110. Totals: 35-11-8-7.
Brockway—16
Danielle Wood cf 4222, Amanda Decker ss 4101, Taylor Rhed 3323, Eliza Powell 3200, Gabby Hertel p 3000, Lilly Heilbrun 3125, Kalina Powell 2b 3222, Savannah Rps 3b 2101, Hannah Zucocolotto ph 1000, Zoe Moore lf 3101, Aaliyah Witherite ph 1000, Meghen Hertel cr 0100, Josie Orinko cr 0100. Totals: 30-15-8-15.
Errors: Bradford 5, Brockway 6.2B: Deming, Persichini. 3B: Wood.
Pitching
Bradford: Dixon-6 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 3 Bb, 11 SO; Dougherty-0 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hertel. Losing pitcher: Dixon.