BROCKWAY — The Brockway softball team used solid pitching and defense and patience at the plate to earn a pair of 5-inning victories against Union in a doubleheader played on the turf at Brockway High School.
The Lady Rovers won the opener 10-0 behind a two-hit shutout by Gabby Hertel, who struck out six and walked two. Brockway then completed the sweep with a 14-3 victory in Game 2 as Hertel and Taylor Rhed split time in the circle. Rhed tossed the final three innings to get the win. She allowed one run (earned) on four hits while striking out one and walking one.
Brockway backed Hertel in the opener with an offensive attack that collected eight hits while scoring four runs in both the first and second innings to quickly grab control. The second game saw the Lady Rovers couple 12 walks with six hits in scoring their 14 runs.
Amanda Decker and Kalina Powell led the way as the two Lady Rovers each had three hits between the two games. Decker had three RBIs and four runs scored, while Powell had foru RBIs and two runs. Teammate Madalynne Heckman was 2-for-4 with three RBis in the Game 2 win.
With the sweep, the Lady Rovers (5-9) already surpassed their win total from a year ago when they finished 4-16.
“We came out strong in the first game being visitors, and Gabby was throwing hard,” said Brockway coach Don Allenbaugh. “We hit the ball too and played pretty well defensively. The big thing is we’re making strides.
“What I really like about this team is they are starting to understand that when they do make a mistake, they know they made a mistake. Instead of saying, ‘I know. I know.’ They are self-correcting and telling each other what they did. We’ve come a long way, and I try to get everybody in.”
Thursday’s opener was largely about Hertel, who allowed just three Union batters to reach base — two on hits and one walk — as the Lady Rovers played error-free behind her.
Hertel worked around a triple by Kya Wetzel with one out in the first, then stranded Ashlyn Blystone after she hit a two-out single in the third.
Brailagh Claypoole drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fifth, then reached third with one out. However, Hertel got back-to-back out to leave her standinf there as the game ended via the 10-run mercy rule at 10-0.
With Hertel silencing the Damsels’ bats, her offense went to work building a 10-0 lead through three innings.
Danielle Wood drew a walk to lead off the game, then stole second and took third on a wild pitch before scoring on an infield single by Amanda Decker. Taylor Rhed then reached on an error before Savannah Ross doubled home both runners. Ross came home two batters later on a single by Powell to make it 4-0 after a half inning.
The Lady Rovers went right back to work in the second, pushing four more runs across while sending nine batters the plate.
Zoe Moore got things started with a leadoff to roll the lineup over to Wood, who reached on a bunt single. Decker plated a run with a groundout, while Wood scored on a wild pitch with two away.
Ross then reached on an error that extended the inning, while Stephanie Stage drew a walk. Powell stepped in and beat out an infield hit that scored Ross, while Lilly Heilbrun capped the four-run frame with a single to left to chase home Stage to put Brockway up 8-0.
Union starter Magen Walzak kept Brockway off the board in the third, but the Lady Rovers pushed the lead to 10-0 with two runs in the fourth. Stage ripped a RBI double and later scored on a two-out error.
Hertel did the rest from there as the Lady Rovers were able to finish off the win in five innings.
The second game brought more of the same as Brockway jumped on Union starter Wetzel for five runs in the bottom of the first after Hertel worked around a single in top half.
Wood got things rolling with a walk, stole second and went to third on a Decker infield single. The duo then pulled off a double steal, with Wood scoring on the throw to second.
Rhed followed with a walk before Heckman singled home Decker. After Stage was hit by a pitch, Powell drew a walk to force in a run, while Ross plated another on a fielder’s choice. Powell capped the inning when she scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Union scored its first runs of the day in the second, finally getting to Hertel.
Brailagh Claypool drew a walk with one out and went to third on a double by Ashlyn Blystone. Claypool then stole home a throw back to the pitcher, while Blystone scored on an errant throw home after Walzak flew out.
Brockway answered right back with two runs in the bottom half of the second a RBI single from Powell and bases-loaded walk by Heilbrun.
Trailing 7-2, Union loaded the bases with one out in the third on a pair of single and a walk against reliever Rhed. However, Rhed got Claypoole to pop up to second before Brockway left fielder Moore ran down a line drive to left-center off the bat of Blystone to end the inning with the bases loaded.
Brockway tacked on a run in the when Wood ripped a double and later scored on a safety squeeze by Decker. The Lady Rovers then put the mercy rule into play for a second time on the day with a six-run fourth.
Brockway only had two hits in the frame, as Walzak walked four and hit Powell twice. Wood scored on a run on a fielder’s choice, while Rhed force in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Heckman had the big blow, a two-run single that saw a third run score wen the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Union scored one final run in the fifth on a single and an error, but Rhed finished off the Damsels from there to complete the sweep.
Brockway is back in action Monday at Johnsonburg.
Game 1
BROCKWAY 10,
UNION 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 440 20 — 10
Union 000 00 — 0
Brockway—10
Danielle Wood cf 2210, Amanda Decker ss 4112, Taylor Rhed 1b 4210, Savannah Ross 3b 2212, Stephanie Stage rf 2211, Kaline Powell 2b 3022, Lilly Heilbrun c 2011, Josie Orinko cr 0000, Hannah Zuccolotto dp 2000, Ailiyah Witherite ph 1000, Zoe Moore lf 2100, Gabby Hertel (flex) p 0000. Totals: 24-10-8-8.
Union—0
Ava Schreckengost 1b 2000, Kya Wetzel ss 2010, Autum Blystone 2b 2000, Mackenna Davis c-3b 2000, Rebecca Solida rf 2000, Brailagh Claypoole 3b-lf 1000, Ashlyn Blystone lf-c 2010, Magen Walzak p 2000, Sarah Zitzman cf 2000. Totals: 17-0-2-0.
Errors: Brockway 0, Union 3. LOB: Brockway 5, Union 3. DP: Brockway 0, Union 1. 2B: Stage. 3B: Wetzel. SAC: Ross. SB: Wood 3, Decker, Moore; Claypoole. HBP: Wood (by Walzak).
Pitching
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Union: Magen Walzak-5 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hertel. Losing pitcher: Walzak.
Second Game
BROCKWAY 14, UNION 3,
5 innings
Score by Innings
Union 020 01 — 3
Brockway 521 6x — 14
Union—3
Ava Schreckengost cf 3000, Kya Wetzel p-ss 3010, Autum Blystone ss-2b 3120, Mackenna Davis 3b 3010, Rebecca Solida 1b 2001, Brailagh Claypoole lf 2110, Ashlyn Blystone c 3110, Magen Walzak 2b-p 3000, Ashleigh Evinsky rf 1000. Totals: 23-3-6-1.
Brockway—14
Danielle Wood cf 23311, Amanda Decker ss 2321, Taylor Rhed 1b-p 0101, Aaliyah Witherite pr 0100, Hanna Zuccolotto cr 0100, Madalynne Heckman 3b 4123, Stephanie Stage rf 2000, Kaline Powell 2b 1212, Savannah Ross dp-1b 3101, Lilly Heilbrun c 1001, Josie Orinko cr 0000, Zoe Moore lf 1000, Meghan Hertel ph 0100, Gabby Hertel (flex) p 0000. Totals: 17-14-6-10.
Errors: Union 2, Brockway 3,. LOB: Union 8, Brockway 9. 2B: A. Blystone; Wppd. SAC: Decker, Ross. SB: Wetzel, Au. Blystone, Claypoole 2; Wood 2, Decker 2. HBP: Stage (by Wetzel), Ross 2 (2 by Walzak).
Pitching
Union: Kya Wetzel-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Magen Walzak-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Taylor Rhed-3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO
Winning pitcher: Rhed. Losing pitcher: Wetzel.