BROCKWAY — When a sports program is struggling to win, often times the hardest thing to do to turn things around is convince the players they can make that happen.
That’s been the case for the Brockway volleyball program for the better part of a decade, and a challenge head coach Darren Morelli still faces in his second season.
Morelli took over during a tough time for the program a year ago when the Lady Rovers were coping with the passing of then head coach Sam Maze in June along with all the uncertainty and restrictions of COVID-19.
Morelli was approached about coaching and agreed to do so. He inherited a team that featured seven seniors, five of whom saw extensive action. The Lady Rovers got off to a fast 3-1 start under Morelli before ultimately finishing the season 3-13.
Fast forward a year, and Morelli faces a new dilemma — inexperience — while trying to turn a round a program that has struggled to find wins.
“Last Year was tough on all of us,” said Morelli. “You had all the COVID stuff, losing coach Sam Maze, it was a lot for everyone, especially the kids to deal with.
“We had seven seniors last year, five who plated a lot, who had never really won. They didn’t win a match the year before (2019), and now with them gone, we only return five letterwinners this year. So, we’re pretty young and inexperienced, and I’ve been trying to make them believe in themselves that they can win.
“My main target has been building a foundation here. I started an elementrary program for 1st time ever. I also started a 5th/6th grade program and had 30 kids showing up every night, so there was a lot of enthusiasm there. I’ve also worked with the junior high program.
“I hate to say we’re starting at ground zero, because I don’t want to make some of the (past) coaches feel slighted, but it’s been starting at ground zero and building a foundation here.
“We have not had a winning season in 10 years and trying to build that (winning attitude) in their minds is the hardest thing to do. That’s what we have been preaching. Everyone wants to win, but you have to learn to win. The wins will start coming if you work on yourself first and believe yin yourself, then work together as a team and believe you can win.”
That mindset will be put to the challenge this year with such a young team.
Of the five main returnees, three are senior captains Ciara Morelli, Lauren Schmader, Zoe Moore. They are the only seniors on this year’s squad. Other returning letterwinners are junior stephanie stage and sophomore Lauren Rendos.
Junior Savannah Ross will join that group of returnees in the starting lineup to open the season and did so Tuesday night in the Lady Rovers’ opener at Brookville.
“We’re going to count on those five returning letterwinners to lead the team this year, with Savannah Ross coming up from JV to be part of the starting six.” said Darren. “Beyond the starters, I’m still not sure how deep we’ll go this season.
“Freshmen Kalina Powell has come in and worked hard at libero and will see a lot of varsity time. Beyond those seven, we’ll have to see that the progression is with some of the other younger girls. The girls have been working very hard at practice, and we’ve been stressing that they have to practice how they play.
“It’s just going to take a lot of patience on my part because I’m a competitive guy. We just have to keep working with the girls to believe in themselves so we can began to build a winning tradition (as a team).”
Morelli will be assisted by Brittney Stauffer and Gabby Barnes.
The Lady Rovers, who played their second match of the season Thursday night at DuBois Central Catholic, welcome West Forest for their home opener Monday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ciara Morelli, Lauren Schmader, Zoe Moore. Juniors: Kayla Ceriani, Natane Isabella, Katelyn Kennedy, Brooke Newton, Kaitlyn Puhala, Savannah Ross, Stephanie Stage. Sophomores: Samantha Barber, Karissa Fremer, Eliza Powell, Lauren Rendos, Kylie Ryckman, Tehya Shaw. Freshmen: Caroline Ford, Bailey Franci, Madison Pontious, Kalina Powell, Cheyanne Roush.