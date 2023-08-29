BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball program has endured through more than its share of struggles in recent years, as the Lady Rovers haven’t posted a winning record or qualified for the District 9 playoffs in more than a decade — 11 years to be exact.
However, there is cause for optimism this season as head coach Darren Morelli feels this year the Lady Rovers can end one if not both of those droughts.
That’s because Morelli returns six letterwinners who will be coupled with some new, young talent that has hit the varsity level — including those who started out in the school’s elementary program that was started a couple years ago. And, Morelli is determined to make winners out of his current squad.
“I said I would do this (head coach) for two years when they asked me to do it four years ago,” said Morelli. “Now, I’m going into year four, and I excited about where we are. The year before I took over they had 0 wins. Since then, even it’s maybe only been by a win, each year we have have improved.
“And, I honestly would be disappointed if I don’t get the team to districts (playoffs) this year. That’s making a bold statement because we only had four wins (5th on a forfeit) last year, but I’m very optomistic this season and expecting bigger and better things from the varsity.”
Brockway lost a large seven-girl senior class to graduation, but only two of those seniors were starters in Savannah Ross (setter) and Stephanie Stage (middle hitter).
“I lost my starting setter and middle hitter, who were my captains, but I have a strong group back,” said Morelli. “We return six letterwinners and have a lot of talent in 9th and 10th grade. And, I expect some of those freshmen and sophomores to crack the varsity lineup throughout the season.”
Before that happens, Morelli has a solid nucleus of veterans back to lead the way on the court.
The starting lineup is led by seniors Lauren Rendos (3-time letterwinner), and Teyha Shaw (2-time letterwinner) at left side hitter and middle hitter, respectively, and junior Kalina Powell (2-time letterwinner) at libero. Powell, who alreay has over 500 career digs, was a First Team Laurel Mountain League and Third Team District 9 All-Star last season.
“Lauren Rendos had a very good year hitting last season and finished the year very strong,” said Morelli. “I’m expecting big things out of her. And, Teyha Shaw in the middle is improving offensively and worked out all summer. She’s starting to swing more at the ball on offense and now isn’t there just for her blocking.
“Kalina Powell is a great libero and played a lot of club ball. She’s grown immensely (height-wise) in the last 6-8 months, so she could also see some time swinging at the net this year too if I decide to go to a different set up.”
Joining thay trio in the starting lineup are sophomore Sophia Schmader (outside hitter), seniors Samantha Barber (back row) and Kylie Ryckman (right outside hitter), sophomore newcomer Meeca Smith (setter) and freshman Bella Patton (middle hitter). Schmader, Barber and Ryckman all earned letters last season.
Patton is part of a large 13-girl freshmen class, with Morelli also having 10 sophomores as part of a very large 33-girl squad.
Morelli will have the ooportunity to get all those girls some extra playing time this season, as Brockway has its largest schedule — at least in terms of matches — in recent memory. The Lady Rovers will only compete in one tournament — their own annual event — because they had to pull out of the Redbank Valley Tournament because of a scheduling conflict with another school function.
To make up for that, the school used those points to add a couple more matches to bring the team’s total to 20 for the season. That means extra JV matches in particular for the younger girls.
Morelli will be assisted by Kelly Snyder and Kaitlyn Corby this season.
The Lady Rovers open their season tonight at home against Cameron County.
ROSTER
Seniors: Samantha Barber, Eliza Powell, Lauren Rendos, Kylie Ryckman, Teyha Shaw, Johanna Troutman. Juniors: Caroline Ford, Madison Pontious, Kalina Powell, Cheyanne Roush. Sophomores: Jocelyn Aiello, Phoebe Grieneisen, Izabella Guaglianone, Mylie Orinko, Gianna Patricelli, Sophia Schmader, Mallory Smith, Meeca Smith, Jocelyn Troutman, Kassi Tucker. Freshmen: milee Brown, Jessica Duckett, Sam Duckett, Liberty Freemer, Sierra Fremer, Izzy Keister, Razayah Keller, Kat Lindemuth, Sophia Morrison, Isabella Patton, Alyson Rhed, Berlin Thompson, Olivia Wolfe.