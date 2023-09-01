BROOKVILLE — Starting the season 2-0, the Brockway Lady Rovers volleyball team made short work of Brookville in a three-set sweep, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 Thursday night.
And so far so good for head coach Darren Morelli, whose team responded well right out of the gate.
“We came into the season with high expectations after a rough few years,” Lady Rovers head coach Darren Morelli said. “And we talked about energy and effort every night and every set and point and we’re looking at this season and every night is a new point to get to the goal we’re looking for.”
It was a strong night on the court for the Lady Rovers, who got strong performances from a handful of players. Sophia Schmader had three kills, four aces and four digs while Lauren Rendos had nine kills and four digs. Mecca Smith helped run the offense with 16 assists and six digs while Kali Powell served three acces with 16 digs.
“Our serve is what we’ve pushed,” Morelli said. “We have some really good serving starters and we keep telling them to focus on getting the ball in and our serving percentage is very high. It’s putting the ball in play and forcing them to make errors. They got out of their offense and we were playing good defense.”
Also at the net, Tehya Shaw had four kills while Kyle and Bella each finished with three.
The Lady Raiders dropped to 0-2. Julie Monnoyer and Whitney Guth each had three kills. Samantha Whitling finished with four assists.
Brookville won the JV match in straight sets, 25-10, 25-13.
Brockway visits Sheffield next Tuesday. Brookville visits DuBois next Thursday.