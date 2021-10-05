BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball team held its annual Pink Game Monday night against DuBois Central Catholic, and energized by an emotional crowd on hand for the event, the Lady Rovers upended the Lady Cardinals in four sets, 25-18, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20.
The victory, just the third of the season for the Lady Rovers, earned Brockway a season split with DCC, which won in four sets on its home floor earlier this season.
Central Catholic largely outhit Brockway in the match, but the Lady Rovers used scrappy play in the back row and on defense in general to win more free ball points over the four sets.
Brockway also enjoyed a better night at the service line, although both teams experienced their struggles there. Central Catholic missed 14 serves in the match, while Brockway had 10 misses.
“Confidence. I’ve been pushing confidence since the beginning of the season,’ said Lady Rovers coach Darren Morelli. “We got a big win the other night against Sheffield, then we played well in the tournament at Redbank (on Saturday). We just need to get over the hump, and the need to believe they can win.
“I knew Central being off a week that they would be back on their heels a little, and we kept pushing the ball and making them run and tired them out a little bit. We’ve been pushing defense too and are scrappy. We aren’t the tallest in the district, so we have to chase everything down. Our hustle is tremendous lately. We are pulling up a lot of balls on defense and starting to get some hands on balls on blocks.
“The (Pink Night) crowd was big for us tonight too. We talked a little about it before the game. Just a special night with a lot of special people here for a lot of special reasons. We haven’t played well at home this season until the last two games, and we need to start taking care of our home court and showing Brockway we can get win to get more fans out.”
The opening set was closely contested most of the way with neither team leading by more than a couple points. The momentum finally swung in Brockway’s favor late in the game when Stephanie Stage rattled off three straight points, one on a kill by Lauren Rendos, to put the Lady Rovers up 18-15.
Central’s Roe Whipple and Brockway’s Savannah Ross then traded service points before a sideout and a four-point run by Rendos gave Brockway the set, 25-18.
Stage had five of her match-high 13 points in the set, while Rendos had five of her six. Rendos also led Brockway at the net with seven kills, while Stage had four kills and a pair of blocks.
Brockway jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in the second set on a point by Ciara Morelli and two from Zoe Moore, but DCC battled back with a Whipple ace and two points by Madison Hoyt — one on an ace and the other courtesy a kill by Savanan Morelli, who led DCC at the net with nine kills.
That stretch got DCC back within a point at 8-7 and the set was nip-and-tuck from there.
Ciara Morelli and Savanah Morelli traded two-point service stints at one point before a pair of points by Hoyt eventually gave DCC a 19-17 advantage. Savanan Morelli also had five kills in the set.
A series of sideouts ensued before a pair of points by Ciara Morelli evened the score at 22-22. Morelli finished with eight points, eight assists and three digs.
Central Catholic won the next two points, though, getting to set point on a sideout when Kayley Risser hammered a kill.
Brockway countered with a quick sideout of its own before Stage notched back-to-back points to give the Lady Rovers the set, 26-24, and a 2-0 lead in the overall match.
Both teams got off to strong starts in set No. 3 as Moore and DCC’s Kali Franklin traded three-point service stints that saw the Lady Cardinals lead 6-4.
Brockway momentarily took a 9-8 lead on a pair of points by Ross, but a sideout on a missed serve and a five-point run by Hoyt quickly put DCC up 14-9. Hoyt led DCC with 11 points on the night.
Teammate Alyssa Johnston pushed that lead to 20-12 with four straight points before Franklin finished off the set with three straight, the final two on aces, to give DCC a 25-14 victory. Johnston and Franklin each had 10 points in the match.
Any momentum DCC built by winning the set was quickly taken away early in the fourth game as Brockway jumped out to a 9-3 lead, thanks largely to a five-point run by Stage that featured an ace and kill by Tehya Shaw.
The Lady Cardinals didn’t hang their heads, though, and used a point by Whipple and two from Hoyt to get back within two at 10-8. Whipple finished with seven points.
Central Catholic could get no closer than that the rest of the way, as Brockway eventually win the set 25-20 on a kill by Ciara Morelli on match point.
Both teams are back in action today.
Brockway travels to Elk County Catholic, while DCC hosts Johnsonburg.