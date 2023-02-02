RIMERSBURG — The Brockway Lady Rovers basketball got its second win in a row and its sixth win of the season with a 36-33 overtime win against Union on Wednesday evening.
Trailing by four at the half, the Lady Rovers would outscore Union 10-2 in the third quarter before Union outscored Brockway 13-9 in the fourth to send things to overtime at 31-31.
In overtime, Brockway’s sister duo of freshman Sophia and senior Madelyn Schmader combined to score all five points for the win.
Madelyn Schmader had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals while Sophia Schmader had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. Teammate Raegan Gelnette also had three points and eight boards while Rheanna Spinda had four points.
Brockway (6-13) hosts Kane on Tuesday for Senior Night.
BROCKWAY 36,
UNION 33, OT
Score by Quarters
B’way 6 6 10 9 5 — 36
Union 6 10 2 13 2 — 33
Brockway—36
Sophia Schmader 4 2-4 12, Rheanna Spinda 1 1-4 4, Raegan Gelnette 1 1-2 3, Madelyn Schmader 4 9-12 17, Mallory Smith 0 0-0 0, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 13-22 36.
Union—33
Ava Strauser 3 0-0 6, Hailey Theuret 2 2-5 7, Gracie Gallagher 2 0-0 5, Katie Gezik 2 1-2 5, Cheyenne Dowling 3 2-2 8, Kya Wetzel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 5-9 33.
Three-pointers: B’way 3 (S. Schmader 2, Spinda), Union 2 (Theuret, Gallagher).
In other girls’ basketball action:
ST. MARYS 59,
BRADFORD 27
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch used a 20-4 first quarter to propel itself to a decisive 59-27 victory over the Bradford Lady Owls on Wednesday night.
Lady Dutch Olivia Eckels led the way as St. Marys knocked down 10 three-pointers. Eckels had 19 points and three treys while Jayssa Snelick joined her in double-figures with 11 points.
Rosa DePrater hit three triples as well for nine points with Snelick, Izzy Catalone, Maura Caskey and Molly Hanslovan adding the rest of St. Marys’ threes on the evening.
St. Marys (16-3) is back in action Friday at DuBois.
ST. MARYS 59,
BRADFORD 27
Score by Quarters
Bradford 4 9 6 8 — 27
St. Marys 20 8 13 18 —59
Bradford—27
Alanna Benson 3 0-1 8, Carli Persichini 0 0-0 0, Kalie Dixon 5 2-2 14, Korie Dixon 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Taylor 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mallory Craig 1 1-1 3, Mackenzee Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-4 27.
St. Marys—59
Rosa DePrater 3 0-0 9, Izzy Catalone 3 0-0 7, Olivia Eckels 6 4-4 19, Jayssa Snelick 5 0-0 11, Maura Caskey 1 1-2 4, Alexa Schneider 2 0-0 4, Molly Hanslovan 2 0-0 5, Raechel Braun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-6 59.
Three-pointers: Bradford 4 (Benson 2, Ka. Dixon 2), St. Marys 10 (DePrater 3, Eckels 3, Hanslovan, Catalone, Snelick, Caskey).
DCC 48,
JOHNSONBURG 35
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals got back to .500 with two games left in the regular season with a 48-35 win at Johnsonburg on Wednesday.
Hope Jacob came off the bench to lead the way for DCC with 14 points as she also went 6-of-7 from the foul line. Teammate Kayley Risser added 13 while Marina Hanes chipped in with eight.
Johnsonburg’s Ella Lindberg led the Ramettes with 13 points while Cadence Brechtel had nine.
DuBois Central Catholic (10-10) is off until Wednesday as they travel to Clarion while Johnsonburg (6-13) hosts Ridgway on Friday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 48,
JOHNSONBURG 35
Score by Quarters
DCC 7 15 18 8 — 48
J’burg 8 7 9 13 — 35
DuBois Central Catholic—48
Faith Jacob 0 1-6 1, Kayley Risser 4 5-7 13, Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Marina Hanes 3 0-3 8, Lexi Berta 2 0-0 6, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2, Rose Whipple 0 2-2 2, Hope Jacob 4 6-7 14, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-25 48.
Johnsonburg—35
Maria Casilio 1 4-7 6, Natalie Dunworth 2 0-1 4, Cadence Brechtel 3 1-4 9, Ella Lindberg 5 2-3 13, Emma Myers 1 0-0 2, Zoey Grunthaner 0 0-0 0, Gianna Zimmerman 0 0-1 0. Totals: 12 7-15 35.
Three-pointers: DCC 4 (Hanes 2, Berta 2), J’burg 3 (Brechtel 2, Lindberg).
CATHEDRAL PREP 52,
PUNXSY 31
ERIE — It took 17 games but the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks finally picked up its first loss of the season on Wednesday with a 52-31 loss to the District 10 Class 5A school Cathedral Prep.
Punxsy trailed just 23-16 at the half before Prep outscored the Lady Chucks 29-15 the rest of the way.
Lady Chuck Samantha Griebel led the team with nine points on three three-pointers. Teammate Chloe Presloid had eight while Riley Doverspike and Avary Powell had six each.
Punxsutawney (16-1) looks to get back on track on Friday as they travel to Brookville.
CATHEDRAL PREP 52,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 31
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 8 8 9 6 — 31
Prep 14 9 12 17 — 52
Punxsutawney—31
Chloe Presloid 2 3-5 8, Danielle Griebel 0 0-0 0, Samantha Griebel 3 0-0 9, Riley Doverspike 3 0-2 6, Avary Powell 2 2-2 6, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0, Olivia Burkett 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 5-11 31.
Cathedral Prep—52
Lena Walz 3 4-6 11, McKenna Valone 1 0-0 3, Tori Mayes 1 0-0 2, Jayden McBride 6 2-2 16, Addie Biel 7 5-8 19, Ava Lucarotti 0 1-2 1, Abigail Corsale 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-18 52.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 4 (S. Griebel 3, Presloid), Prep 4 (McBride 2, Walz, Valone).