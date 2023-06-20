SMETHPORT — The Smethport and Brockway American Legion Baseball teams played a doubleheader in Smethport on Monday with Brockway Post 95 completing a sweep over Smethport Post 976 A.
Brockway took a close contest in the first game, defeating Smethport 12-11. But in the nightcap, Brockway picked up a dominant, 19-0 victory in five innings.
Game one saw Brockway overcome an 11-9 deficit with a three-run bottom of the sixth inning to pick up the victory.
Ezra Swanson was 4-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, three doubles and four RBIs in the win while Riley Smith was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs. Carson Weaver also doubled — as it was the go-ahead score — and Jamison Rhoades hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning.
After taking over on the mound for Weaver after he threw the first four and 2/3 innings, Pierson Ruhlman picked up the win in relief. He tossed the final two and 1/3 innings, allowing no hits while striking out three.
In game two, Brockway’s bats continued to roll en route to a 19-0 win in five innings.
Swanson and Riley Smith combined for a two-hit shutout as Swanson threw the first three innings and got the win, allowing both hits while walking two and striking out five. Smith didn’t allow a hit, walking two and striking out three.
Swanson also stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a game high five RBIs as he hit a three-run homer in the top of the second inning.
Weaver had two doubles and was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs while Andrew Brubaker was 3-for-4 with four runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs. Smith was also 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a triple and an RBI.
Brockway (6-1) is back in action Wednesday as they host St. Marys.
GAME ONE
BROCKWAY 12,
SMETHPORT 11
Score by Innings
Smethport 040 160 0 — 11
Brockway 131 403 x — 12
Smethport—11
Owen Rounsville c 4101, Mitchell Taylor 2b 3111, Alex Ognen ss 4112, Brentton McDowell lf-p-rf 4011, Henry Troupe 1b-rf-p 3221, Evan Ruffner p-1b 2101, Cole Szuba 3b 2100, Azriel Luk 3b 2110, Derek Smith cf 2201, Logan Hurlburt dh 3101. Totals: 29-11-6-9.
Brockway—12
Riley Smith 3b-ss 4332, Pierson Ruhlman 1b-p 4221, Carson Weaver c 5022, Jamison Rhoades 2b 4112, Matt Brubaker ss-3b 4231, Andrew Brubaker lf 3110, Bryce Weaver p-1b 3000, Kai Kaltenbach rf 0000, Jeremy Swanson cf 2100, Ezra Swanson rf-1b 4244. Totals: 33-12-16-12.
Errors: Smethport 1, Brockway 4. LOB: Smethport 8, Brockway 11. 2B: E. Swanson 3, Smith 2, Weaver. HR: Rhoades. HBP: McDowell (by Weaver), Rounsville (by Weaver), Hurlburt (by Weaver), Ruffner (by Weaver); Ruhlman (by Ruffner), J. Swanson (by Ruffner).
Pitching
Smethport: Evan Ruffner-4 1/3 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB; Brentton McDowell-1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Henry Troupe-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brockway: Bryce Weaver-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 7 SO, 4 HB; Pierson Ruhlman-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Ruhlman. Losing pitcher: McDowell.
GAME TWO
BROCKWAY 19,
SMETHPORT 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 1(11)5 20 — 19
Smethport 000 00 — 0
Brockway—19
Riley Smith ss 4221, Pierson Ruhlman 1b 4113, Carson Weaver lf 4122, Jamison Rhoades c 4221, Matt Brubaker 3b 3100, Andrew Brubaker rf 4432, Bryce Weaver dh 1312, Jeremy Swanson cf 1000, Kai Kaltenbach 2b 3312, Ezra Swanson p 4225. Totals: 32-19-14-18.
Smethport—0
Owen Rounsville c 2000, Mitchell Taylor 2b 2010, Alex Ognen ss 2010, Brentton McDowell lf-p-lf 1000, Logan Hurlburt p 1000, Henry Troupe 1b-lf 0000, Evan Ruffner 3b-1b 1000, Cole Szuba p-3b 1000, Julian Kaple rf 1000, Deagan Mendell cf 0000. Totals: 11-0-2-0.
Errors: Brockway 2, Smethport 3. LOB: Brockway 10, Smethport 7. 2B: A. Brubaker 2, Weaver 2. 3B: Smith. HR: Swanson. HBP: Kaltenbach (by Hurlburt); Taylor (by Smith)
Pitching
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Riley Smith-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Smethport: Cole Szuba-1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Brentton McDowell-2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Logan Hurlburt-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: E. Swanson. Losing pitcher: Szuba.