DuBOIS — It took just 36 second for the Brockway Rovers boys soccer team to get on the board Monday against the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals. That quick 1-0 lead ended up being a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as the visiting Rovers took down the Cardinals by a 6-1 final.
Noah Adams scored the first four goals for the Rovers, with Marcus Bennett and Garret Park adding the other two.
“Noah had a real good game,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “He was in the right spot a lot of times.”
That quick start came about as Dylen Coder found Adams on the left side, with Adams being goalkeeper Cartar Kosko for a 1-0 lead just 36 seconds into the game.
After that, it was a back and forth battle between both teams for the majority of the first half, with Brockway staying aggressive and keeping Kosko busy in goal while the Cardinals would get the ball back out whenever they could.
“I thought overall we played very well,” DCC head coach Phil Esposito said. “I think we possessed the ball great at times. It was just a matter of what to do at the final third. I think we gave up one goal in the first 30 seconds and two in the first two minutes of the second half. We emphasize a lot on starting strong and finishing strong. We didn’t start out too hot but there was a lot of good moments throughout the game.”
With the score still 1-0 Brockway for over 35 minutes, Adams was able to score his second goal of the game at the 36:12 mark. This time, teammate Evan Botright found Adams, who in turn drilled his shot as it went off Kosko’s hands and into the back of the net.
“That first (half), I don’t know what happened,” Daugherty said. “I don’t know if they thought it was going to be a cakewalk or not. They stopped playing the game we had designed to play and it took us until halftime to get it back.”
Brockway held a 2-0 halftime lead and came out of the gates firing in the second half — scoring two goals in a span of two minutes and 12 seconds.
The first was Adams’ getting a hat trick as he knocked it in with an assist from Dylan Antonuccio at 41:34. Just 38 seconds later, Jared Marchiori took a shot and Adams got the rebound, putting it in himself for his fourth and final goal of the day — giving Brockway a 4-0 lead.
Other Rovers finally got in on the scoring at the 51:30 of the game. Marcus Bennett found the back of the net with an assist from Dylan Bash to make it 5-0 Brockway.
It was still 5-0 Brockway until the 64:53 mark, as the Cardinals finally got on the board. Kyan Peck took a direct kick long distanced and scored, hitting the back of the net in the top right corner to cut the Brockway lead to 5-1.
The final goal of the game came at the 64:53 mark. Garret Peck ended up scoring off of a rebound to make it 6-1, as both teams would trade possessions for the rest of the game until the final buzzer sounded.
“I’m pleased with the second half,” Daugherty said. “We needed a recovery and a timeout at halftime. We came back, regrouped, went over the game plan and they came out and showed what we wanted to do the whole time.”
While the Rovers scored six goals, it could’ve been much worse for the Cardinals, as Kosko recorded 13 saves on the day.
“Cartar’s tough,” Esposito said. “It’s great to have him back and healthy after he missed a lot of last year with injuries. He keeps us in every game he plays.”
With the win, Brockway moves to 3-0 on the young season and are back in action Wednesday as they host Punxsutawney.
“Any win’s a good win,” Daugherty said. “I always say that if we pass the ball and get defenses out of shape, that’s what we want to do. They went out and did that in the second half.”
The Cardinals fall to 2-1 and look to rebound on Wednesday as they travel to Brockway.
“We know what we’ve got to work on and this was a good test to see how we stand after three games,” Esposito said. “The positive is we had a lot of opportunities and we got a goal. But with passing, moving the ball and staying in position, I think we gave them a couple goals just from being out of position and not winning balls.”
BROCKWAY 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Score by Halves
Bway 2 4 — 6
DCC 0 1 — 1
First Half
B—Noah Adams (Dylen Coder assist), 0:36.
B—Noah Adams (Evan Botright assist), 36:12.
Second Half
B—Noah Adams (Dylan Antonuccio assist), 41:34.
B—Noah Adams, 42:12.
B—Marcus Bennett, (Dylan Bash assist), 51:30.
D—Kyan Peck, 60:22.
B—Garret Park, 64:53.
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 23, DCC 4. Saves: Brockway 1, DCC 13. Corner kicks: Brockway 9, DCC 2.