BROCKWAY — The senior duo of Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery combined for 51 of Brockway’s 63 total points en route to a 63-47 victory Wednesday on Make-A-Wish Night at Brockway.
Brockway scored 23 points in the first quarter alone to take a 23-9 lead over the Lady Cardinals, who then played catchup the rest of the way. Buttery had 13 of her 21 points in the first quarter while Wood scored 30 — 22 of those coming in the second half.
“The pace in that first quarter and the third (quarter), it was just unbelievable,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “Our speed was paying off. (DuBois Central Catholic) is a younger team so we figured we’d bother them with the speed and somewhat with the press ... But our senior leadership was the thing tonight with Danielle (Wood), Buttery and (Ciara) Morelli ... It was a team effort. This is the pace that we want to play.”
After jumping out to the 23-9 lead, the Lady Cardinals — without head coach Jordan Hoover and assistants Brittany Crabb and Ed Gulvas while being led by assistant Neil Hanes — started chipping away at the lead and went into halftime trailing 31-20.
“With either of their head coach and top two (assistant) coaches not being here, they gave us everything that they wanted to give us,” Esposito said.
“Coming into the game under these unforeseen circumstances, obviously, and stepping up to be the head coach, I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Hanes said. “We had high hopes coming into the game. We knew that we were both pretty evenly matched. We knew that we were going to have issues with a couple of their players if they got hot — and they did.”
DuBois Central Catholic cut the Brockway lead to eight early in the third quarter after Kayley Risser made a free throw. But Wood was fouled on a three-pointer that dropped and cashed in on the four-point play to give Brockway a 35-23 lead.
Brockway stretched the lead out to 15 before Lexi Berta hit a couple of third quarter threes to cut the Brockway lead to 47-39.
“That first quarter, they came out with a run and we kind of took our time to get back into the game,” Hanes said. “Digging back is always hard bit the girls fought — they fought hard. I think they got (the deficit) down to eight points in the third quarter. But we scrapped and we were there. We just have to finish our layups and little things — rebounding, transition, turnovers and the things we can control. We didn’t really control well tonight.”
With the Lady Rovers holding a 49-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Faith Jacob scored underneath for DCC to cut the Lady Rovers lead to single digits yet again — as both teams would trade buckets for a few minutes before Wood hit a three-pointer and started knocking down free throws.
“Our foul shooting — especially down the stretch — was tremendous,” Esposito said. “It’s great to see Danielle at the line. We’ve got to get Selena at the line a little more but we worked the ball and the kids passed it well. Then when we went into a little bit of a delay, we only had one turnover.”
Brockway then pulled away during the stretch with Wood and Buttery at the line to seal the 63-47 victory.
“It was a great league, number one,” Esposito said. “My two assistant coaches, they helped us out in certain situations. Not only do we have to play together as a team, but the coaches are sticking together and we just imply our knowledge and move on to the next.”
Brockway moved to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in league play. Buttert and Madelyn Schmader had 17 rebounds each for Brockway. Wood had seven steals while Morelli and Schmader had four.
“This is a big step for us,” Esposito said. “We were down for two days after losing to DuBois, but they came out tonight and it was good. Our perimeter defense is usually good. We just have to start plugging the inside a little bit more. But we’re learning.”
Esposito said it was also nice to get a win on Make-A-Wish Night, as raffles were held prior to the game.
“This is what this is all about,” Esposito said about Make-A-Wish Night. “We play the game but it’s more important what we’re doing for the kids. That’s much more important (than basketball).”
DuBois Central Catholic fell to 2-1 on the season, but Hanes said he was extremely proud of his players given the circumstances. Berta led the team with 15 points while Risser had 13 and Faith Jacob scored 10 while bringing down 12 boards.
“Faith (Jacob), she was a beast underneath getting rebounds,” Hanes said. “Kayley (Risser) is really good at attacking and slashing to the hoop. I’m super proud of Jessy Frank for getting on the ground and getting scrappy. Lexi (Berta) played well. She hit some threes that really gave us some energy in the third quarter that sparked that run. Even the girls off the bench, they came in with some energy and got after it. Super proud of everyone.
“We’re going to look back at this game and be grateful because we’re going to learn from this loss. It just gives an opportunity to get into practice, work more on our rebounding and transition and taking care of the ball. Every loss is a learning opportunity.”
Brockway is back in action Friday as they travel to Punxsutawney for a 7:30 p.m. tip while DCC plays at Punxsy on Tuesday, also at 7:30 p.m.
BROCKWAY 63,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 47
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 11 19 8 — 47
B’way 23 8 18 15 — 63
DuBois Central Catholic—47
Jessy Frank 2 1-1 5, Kayley Risser 6 0-1 13, Faith Jacob 5 0-0 10, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 6 0-0 15, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 0 2-2 2, Manna Hanes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-3 47.
Brockway—63
Lauren Rendos 3 0-0 6, Madelyn Schmader 0 0-0 0, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 10 8-9 30, Selena Buttery 7 5-8 21, Raegan Gelnette 2 0-0 4, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 13-17 63.
Three-pointers: DCC 3 (Lexi Berta 3), Brockway 4 (Danielle Wood 2, Selena Buttery 2).