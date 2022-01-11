BROCKWAY — On Monday night, the Curwensville Lady Tide basketball held a 10-7 lead over Brockway late in the first quarter. But from there, the Lady Rovers took over and outscored the Lady Tide 53-22 the rest of the way for a 60-32 victory.
Selena Buttery was dominant for Brockway, leading the team with 34 points and 15 rebounds. Danielle Wood added 15 points, 10 assists and six steals.
“It’s a nice win, it really is,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “It’s what we expected to do after the first quarter. We came out cold tonight — we did. The first half, I know we probably shot 20 percent, maybe ... We were cold. I haven’t seen us come out that cold in a while. But once we got into the flow of the game, things started going better.”
Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa scored the game’s opening basket and after Madelyn Schmader knocked down one of her two free throw attempts, the visitors made it 5-1 on an Austyn Guiher three.
Buttery then hit a turnaround jumper and Schmader scored underneath from Wood to tie things up at 5-5. A Ciara Morelli midranger then made it 7-5 Brockway before Skylar Pentz got a putback to make it 7-7 and Bakaysa hit a three to give the Lady Tide a 10-7 lead.
But unfortunately for Curwensville, Buttery would score underneath to make it 10-9 and then she converted an and-1 opportunity to give the Lady Rovers a 12-10 lead. That would the closest the Lady Tide would make it the rest of the game.
With the score 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, Brockway opened up the second quarter on a 13-0 run with Buttery and Wood doing the damage. The duo scored the first 11 points of the quarter before Raegan Gelnette’s bucket made it 25-10 Brockway, as Karleigh Freyer ended Curwensville’s scoring drought with a layup to make it 25-12.
Curwensville would score just five points in the second quarter as the Lady Rovers held a 28-15 halftime lead as Brockway’s press helped force plenty of turnovers.
“We turned the ball over a little too much ourselves, but we forced some turnovers which, seeing (Curwensville) a couple times, we knew what to do,” Esposito said. “Finally it picked up in the second quarter on and we’ve just got to watch that as we keep playing these other teams. We’ve got to come out in that first quarter and start making baskets and creating things ourselves.”
Coming out of the break, Buttery and Wood scored all 21 of Brockway’s third quarter points, outscoring the entire Lady Tide team 21-8 to pull out to a 49-23 lead. During that run, Buttery hit three three-pointers and Wood added two.
It was much of the same early on in the fourth quarter, with the Lady Rovers stretching the lead out to 29 after a Buttery three and another Buttery bucket underneath. Both teams would go back and forth for the rest of the quarter as Brockway sealed a 60-32 victory with Alexis Moore’s bucket underneath being the final basket
“Everybody was in on it tonight, which was nice to see,” Esposito said. “I thought defensively, I thought (Ciara) Morelli, Sarah Koehler for a while and (Madelyn) Schmader played really good defense. We rely on them a lot for defense and they usually come through for us.”
Schmader had 10 rebounds and tied Wood with the team lead in steals with six. Gelnette also had nine rebounds.
Curwensville was led by Bakaysa’s 15 points and 12 boards.
“The Bakaysa girl, she’s a very nice ballplayer and has very much improved,” Esposito said.
Brockway goes to 6-4 on the season and is back in action tonight as they travel to Ridgway for a varsity only tip at 7 p.m.
“Our front of our schedule is pretty loaded,” Esposito said. “But that’s alright, it’ll help get us ready for February.”
BROCKWAY 60, CURWENSVILLE 32
Score by Quarters
C’ville 10 5 8 9 — 32
B’way 12 16 21 11 — 60
Curwensville—32
Alyssa Bakaysa 7 0-2 15, Joslynne Freyer 1 0-2 2, Austyn Guiher 2 0-2 5, Kyra Henry 0 1-2 1, Skylar Pentz 2 0-0 5, Karleigh Freyer 1 0-2 2, Rachelle Anderson 0 0-0 0, Janelle Passmore 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Weber 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Price 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-10 32.
Brockway—60
Madelyn Schmader 2 1-4 5, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Ciara Morelli 1 0-2 2, Danielle Wood 5 2-2 14, Selena Buttery 14 1-1 34, Raegan Gelnette 1 0-0 2, Alexis Moore 1 0-0 2, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-9 60.
Three-pointers: C’ville 3 (Alyssa Bakaysa, Austyn Guiher, Skylar Pentz), Brockway 8 (Selena Buttery 5, Danielle Wood 3).