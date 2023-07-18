ST. MARYS — The Brockway and Wilcox American Legion baseball teams kept its postseasons alive on Monday as each picked up wins in the Section 8 tournament held at Berwind Park in St. Marys.
Brockway took down Bradford, 10-1, as they outhit Bradford 6-3 on the evening but also took advantage of four Bradford errors.
Brockway pitcher Jamison Rhoades got the win. He threw five and 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one unearned run while walking four and striking out 11 Bradford batters. Reliever Bryce Weaver took it the rest of the way, throwing a hitless one and 1/3 innings while walking none and striking out two.
Rhoades also helped his own cause as he was Brockway’s only multi-hit player, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a team-high three RBIs.
Brockway jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Rhoades’ RBI single that plated Riley Smith. They would then go up 3-0 in the top of the second as Blake Pisarcik had an RBI triple that scored Smith again and Pisarcik later scored on an error to go up three.
Still holding the 3-0 lead, Smith hit a triple of his own in the top of the fourth to give Brockway a 4-0 lead. A few batters later with the bases loaded, Carter Himes drew a walk to lead by five, followed by a Kaden Clark RBI single for a 6-0 lead.
Brockway tacked on two more in the top of the fifth as Jeremy Swanson scored on an error as Smith hit one to short. Three batters later, another Rhoades RBI single made the contest 8-0.
Bradford scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a wild pitch as Brockway tacked on a couple more in the top of the seventh for good measure. Rhoades had his third RBI of the game on a sac fly to left and Madix Clark scored on an error to set the final at 10-1.
Earlier in the afternoon, Wilcox took down Meadville, 4-0, in a pitcher’s duel, with Wilcox’s Luke Zimmerman out-dueling Meadville’s Brady Walker.
Zimmerman threw a complete game, allowing just two hits while walking two and striking out nine. Walker also went the distance, although letting up six hits and four runs while walking one and striking out five.
Wilcox got three of its four runs in the elimination game in the top of the third inning. Aiden Zimmerman’s RBI single broke the scoreless tie, plating Erik Panebianco. Two batters later, Kaden Dennis hit another RBI single that scored Aiden Zimmerman and Luke Zimmerman for the 3-0 lead.
Wilcox’s other run on the afternoon came as Panebianco hit an RBI double to left field, bringing home Collin Porter in what would be the final score of 4-0.
Porter was 2-for-3 at the plate while Dennis led the team with two RBIs.
Both teams will be back in action today as Brockway plays Edinboro at 1:30 p.m. while Wilcox will play Wesleyville at 4:30 p.m.
BROCKWAY 10,
BRADFORD 1
Score by Innings
Brockway 120 320 2 — 10
Bradford 000 001 0 — 1
Brockway—10
Riley Smith ss 2311, Kai Kaltenbach lf-cf 0100, Blake Pisarcik 3b 3111, Madix Clark 3b 1110, Carson Weaver c 1100, Jamison Rhoades p-rf 4123, Matt Brubaker 2b 3000, Carter Himes lf-ss 1001, Kaden Clark rf 3011, Andrew Brubaker rf-lf 2000, Dylan Bash 1b 3000, Pierson Ruhlman 1b 1000, Jeremy Swanson cf 1200, Bryce Weaver rf-p 1000. Totals: 26-10-6-7.
Bradford—1
Manning Splain ss 4000, Maxton Splain cf 3000, Ryan Ward 2b 2110, Liam Haven 1b-p 3000, Calvin Minich c 3010, Anthony Lama 3b 3010, Wade Daniels lf-rf 2000, Evan Whitmore lf 1000, Sean Ward lf 1000, Owen Degolier lf-p 1000, Ethan Hackman dh-p-rf 2000, Noah Swanson p 0000, Zachary Schuessler p 0000. Totals: 25-1-3-0.
Errors: Brockway 1, Bradford 4. LOB: Brockway 12, Bradford 7. 3B: Smith, Pisarcik. SF: Rhoades. CS: Smith. HBP: Pisarcik (by Swanson), C. Weaver (by Schuessler).
Pitching
Brockway: Jamison Rhoades-5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO; Bryce Weaver-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Bradford: Noah Swanson-3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Zachary Schuessler-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Ethan Hackman-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Owen Degolier-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Liam Haven-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Rhoades. Losing pitcher: Swanson.
WILCOX 4,
MEADVILLE 0,
Score by Innings
Wilcox 003 100 0 — 4
Meadville 000 000 0 — 0
Wilcox—4
Aiden Zimmerman ss 4111, Luke Zimmerman p 3110, Kaden Dennis 2b 3012, Ben Paul 3b 3000, Collin Porter rf 3120, Derek Beimel cf 3000, Erik Panebianco c 2111, Michael Copello 1b 2000, Cameron Larkin lf 3000. Totals: 26-4-6-4.
Meadville—0
Gavin White 2b 3000, Rocco Tartaglione ss 2000, Brighton Anderson cf 3010, Jordan Young 3b 3000, Brady Walker p 3000, Bradyn Miller c 3000, Dawson Thomas lf 3010, Cameron Arpin 1b 2000, Angelo Feleppa 1b 1000, Gabriel Jordan rf 1000. Totals: 24-0-2-0.
Errors: Wilcox 1, Meadville 1. 2B: L. Zimmerman, Panebianco. 3B: Anderson.
Pitching
Wilcox: Luke Zimmerman-7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Meadville: Brady Walker-7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: L. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Walker.