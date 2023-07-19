ST. MARYS — The Brockway and Wilcox American Legion baseball teams saw its postseason runs come to an end at the Section 8 tournament on Tuesday at Berwind Park in St. Marys.
Brockway fell to Edinboro, 11-6, after holding a 6-5 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning. But Edinboro would score six in the top of the inning for the victory.
Dylan Bash had two of the five hits for Brockway while Pierson Ruhlman had two RBIs and Carson Weaver and Jamison Rhoades had an RBI each — with Rhoades also notching a double.
Brockway pitcher Blake Pisarcik got the start, tossing five innings and allowing six hits, three runs (two earned) and four walks while striking out five.
Wilcox also saw its postseason run come to an end in heartbreaking fashion as they fell to Wesleyville, 6-5, in nine innings.
After leading 2-0 heading into the top of the fifth, Wesleyville scored five in the bottom half of the inning. However, Wilcox tied the ballgame right back up in the top of the sixth.
Erik Panebianco’s RBI single got the Wilcox deficit down to two before he then scored on a Cameron Larkin fielder’s choice, trailing by one. Two batters later, Wilcox tied it up as Luke Zimmerman hit one into play and Larkin scored on the error.
That led to extra innings as Wesleyville would end Wilcox’s season by scoring on a fielder’s choice to end the contest at the 6-5 final.
Panebianco was 2-for-3 with a run scored and the RBI while Aiden Zimmerman was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Kaden Dennis threw all seven innings before extras, allowing eight hits and five runs — two of which were earned — while walking one and striking out five.