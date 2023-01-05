BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team opened the new year Wednesday with a 45-18 victory against visiting Kane on a night with it honored the school’s elementary program.
Brockway (3-6) won all five bouts contested on the mat, four by way of fall, while both teams received three forfeit wins. There were no bouts at 107 and 127.
Kane (4-4) opened the night with a win as Ben Walter got a forfeit win. but Brockway quickly grabbed control with eight straight victories to build a commanding 45-6 advantage before the Wolves got forfeits in the final two bouts of the evening.
Seth Stewart and Johnathan Winnings for the Rovers off and running with forfeit wins at 189 and 215, respectively, while Gavin Thompson decked Kane’s Evan Smith in a 1:00 at heavyweight to make it 18-6.
After there was no match at 107, Rover Gage Park edged Kayin Bard, 4-2, at 114 in what was the closest bout of the evening. Teammate Weston Pisarchick then needed just 23 seconds to pin Evan Swanson at 121.
Parker Pisarchick notched a first-minute fall of his own at 133, flattening Austin Campbell in 57 seconds. Colton Ross followed with a forfeit win at 139 before Dylan Bash punctuated the Rovers’ run by pinning Blaine Good in 2:50 at 145 to make it 45-6.
Bash made his season debut after missing all of December with an injury.
Wolves Reece Bechakas (152) and Luke Ely (160) closed out the night with forfeit wins of their own.
Brockway is now off until next Thursday (Jan. 12) when it travels to Redbank Valley.
BROCKWAY 45,
KANE 18
172—Ben Walter (K) won by forfeit. (6-0)
189—Seth Stewart (BW) won by forfeit. (6-6)
215—Johnathan Winnings (BW) won by forfeit. (6-12)
285—Gavin Thompson (BW) pinned Evan Smith, 1:00. (6-18)
107—No match. (6-18)
114—Gage Park (BW) dec. Kayin Bard, 4-2. (6-21)
121—Weston Pisarchick (BW) pinned Evan Swanson, 0:23. (6-27)
127—No match. (6-27)
133—Parker Pisarchick (BW) pinned Austin Campbell, 0:57. (6-33)
139—Colton Ross (BW) won by forfeit. (6-39)
145—Dylan Bash (BW) pinned Blaine Good, 2:50. (6-45)
152—Reece Bechakas (K) won by forfeit. (12-45)
160—Luke Ely (K) won by forfeit, (18-45).