BROCKWAY — Coming off a 12-day break, one could excuse the Brockway wrestling team if it was a little rusty, but there were little signs of that long layoff Thursday night as the Rovers upended visiting Punxsutawney, 39-24, on Elementary Wrestling Appreciation Night.
The Rovers won five of the seven bouts contested on the mat, notching falls in four of those wins, while also getting a pair of forfeits to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Weston Pisarchick, Mark Palmer, Seth Stewart and Gavin Thompson all recorded pins for the Rovers, while Colton Ross and Parker Pisarchick won via forfeit.
The Chucks had two pins (Brady Smith, Landon Martz) and two forfeit wins (Grant Miller, Hunter Harris) themselves, as the night ended with a pair of no matches at 106 and 113.
“It was just nice to be back on the mat,” said Brockway coach Eric Grecco. “We had a few cancellations because of us and other teams. So, it’s been a little bit of a grind, and we haven’t competed much. But, they looked pretty fresh tonight.
“Sometimes, that helps you too, just staying in the practice room and going over some things you need to go over. The team wrestled pretty well tonight overall.”
Brockway honored all its elementary school program wrestlers prior to the match, calling each youth competitor out by name in front of a nice crowd. Those wrestlers then lined one side of the mat as the varsity lineups were announced.
The action got started with a bang, as Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick and Punxsy’s Dysen Gould battled. Both wrestlers weighed in at 113 but moved up to 120 with the match starting there.
Pisarchick opened the scoring with a takedown but let Gould up on a restart. The Chuck took advantage with a big move, taking Pisarchick down to his back for a four-point move.
Gould couldn’t finish off the pin, though, as Pisarchick fought off his back and reversed the Chuck before scoring two nearfall points himself late in the period to grab a 6-5 lead after a wild opening two minutes.
Gould chose bottom in the second but never got out. Pisarchick rode him for a minute before putting the Chuck on his back and pinning him in 3:06 to get the Rovers off and running.
“The match started at 120, and we wanted that matchup with Gould,” said Grecco. “But, we lost the flip and were a little worried. Kudos to them, though. We sent Weston at 120, and they sent Gould at 120 (both weighed in at 113).
“That was a good matchup for him (Pisarchick). He got caught on his back early and found himself in a hole. He’s a solid wrestle, though, and fights his way out of positions and was able to gain the lead back and get the pin there.”
The fall sparked a run of five straight wins to open the match for the Rovers.
Ross and Parker Pisarchick followed with forfeit wins at 126 and 132, respectively, before Palmer decked David Kunselman in 1:34 at 138. Palmer built a 7-0 lead on a takedown and two sets of backpoints prior to the fall.
Brockway’s Dylan Bash and Punxsy’s Brice Rowan the hit the mat at 145, which proved to be the only bout of the night that went the distance.
The duo wrestled a scoreless first period before Bash grabbed the lead with an escape just past the midway point of the second. He took that 1-0 advantage in to the third, but Rowan escaped 32 seconds in to tie things up.
The bout went into the final minute all square, and it was Bash who came up with a big takedown. He added a pair of nearfall points with 25 seconds left before Rowan earned a late escape in a bout won by Bash, 5-2. The win put the Rovers up 27-0 overall.
Punxsy finally got on he scoreboard at 152 thanks to Smith, who got the best of Brockway’s Blake Pisarcik.
It looked like the two night might wrestle a scoreless first period, but Smith took down the Rover in the closing seconds for a 2-0 lead. Pisarcik wasted little time escaping from the bottom in the second period to make it 2-1.
Smith ended things pretty quickly from there though, as he took Pisarcik down to his back and pinned the Rover in 2:49.
Teammate Grant Miller followed with a forfeit win at 160, while Landon Martz pinned Rover Reese Stewart in 1:22 at 172 to make it three wins in a row for Punxsy and get the Chucks within nine at 27-18.
Rover junior Seth Stewart then sealed the overall victory or his team when decked Punxsy’s Vincenzo Scott in 1:16 at 189.
Punxsy got its final win at 215, where Harris received a forfeit, while Thompson used a headlock to throw Punxsy’s Matt Grusky to his back for a fall just 15 seconds into the second period at heavyweight, the final bout of the night with the two matches at 106 and 113.
Thompson led 4-0 at the time, scoring a takedown and set of backpoints in the opening period.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Clarion for Senior Night. Punxsy (4-12) travels to Curwensville on Tuesday.
BROCKWAY 39, PUNXSUTAWNEY 24
120—Weston Pisarchick (BW) pinned Dysen Gould, 3:06. (0-6)
126—Colton Ross (BW) won by forfeit. (0-12)
132—Parker Pisarchick (BW) won by forefeit. (0-18)
138—Mark Palmer (BW) pinned David Kunselman, 1:34. (0-24)
145—Dyna Bash (BW) dec. Brice Rowan, 5-2. (0-27)
152—Brady Smith (P) pinned Blake Pisarcik, 2:49. (6-27)
160—Grant Miller (P) won by forfeit. (12-27)
172—Landon Martz (P) pinned Reese Stewart, 1:22. (18-27)
189—Seth Stewart (BW) pined Vincenzo Stewart, 1;16. (18-33)
215—Hunter Harris (P) won by forfeit. (24-33)
285—Gavin Thompson (BW) pinned Matt Grusky, 2:13. (24-39)
106—No match. (24-39)
113—No match. (24-39)