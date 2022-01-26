BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team ran its record to 11-0 with a 43-24 Senior Night victory against Clarion on Tuesday.
The Rovers, who honored seniors Garrett Faust, Mark Palmer and Garret Park, won eight of 12 weights on the night, with there being no match at 132.
Palmer and Park spearheaded the win with bonus-point victories. All eight Rover wins on the night featured bonus points.
Palmer notched a 9-0 major decision of Mason Gourley at 138, while Park pinned Bobcat Holden Sparks in 5:17 at 145. Those two wins sealed the overall victory for Brockway.
Faust was pinned in 2:23 by Logan Edmonds in his Senior Night bout at 215..
Brockway also got a pin from Dylan Bash (152), while Seth Stewart (189), Weston Pisarchick (113) and Parker Pisarchick (126) all won by forfeit.
Rover Colton Ross recorded a 16-1 technical fall of Seth Weckerly in 2:30, while heavyweight Gavin Thompson notched a 13-0 major decision against Josh Beal.
Brockway is back in action Saturday at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School.
BROCKWAY 43, CLARION 23
189—Seth Stewart (BW) won by forfeit. (0-6)
215—Logan Edmonds (C) pinned Garrett Faust, 2:23. (6-6)
285—Gavin Thompson (BW) maj. dec. Josh Beal, 13-0. (6-10)
106—Logan Powell (C) won by forfeit. (12-10)
113—Weston Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit. (12-16)
120—Colton Ross (BW) tech fall. Seth Weckerly, 16-0 (2:30). (12-21)
126—Parker Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit. (12-27)
132—No match. (12-27)
138—Mark Palmer (BW) maj. dec. Mason Gourley, 9-0. (12-31)
145—Garrett Park (BW) pinned Holden Sparks, 5:17. (12-37)
152—Dylan Bash (BW) pinned Ashton rex, 5:29. (12-43)
160—Breckin Rex (C) pinned Blake Pisarcik, 3:54. (18-43)
172—Caleb Edmonds (C) pinned Reese Stewart, 1:29. (24-43)
Brookville 48,
St. Marys 20
ST. MARYS — Four pins and three forfeits helped propel the Brookville Raiders wrestling team to a 48-20 win at St. Marys Tuesday night.
The Raiders (14-2) got pins from Owen Reinsel over Jaden Wehler at 138 pounds, Jackson Zimmerman over Hunter Chillelli at 189, Bryce Rafferty over Ethan Ott at 215, and Porter Kahle to cap the night at heavyweight against Bryson Tucker.
The Raiders won two other non-bonus bouts as Logan Oakes edged Cole Neil, 4-3, at 120 and Kolton Griffin decisioned Isaac Dellaquilla, 9-2, at 160.
St. Marys (5-1), which forfeited at 113, 126 and 132 pounds, got bonus points in three of its four wins with pins from Aiden Beimel at 106 and Waylon Wehler at 172.
Beimel decked Chris Carroll in the opening bout at 106 while Wehler pinned Easton Belfiore at 172. Both pins came in the first period.
At 145, Andrew Wolfanger ran up a 16-0 technical fall of Burke Fleming. Lane Dellaquilla’s 3-0 win over Carson Weaver at 160 got the Dutch were the other wins.
Wehler’s win got the Dutch to within 30-20 with three bouts remaining before pins by Zimmerman, Rafferty and Kahle set the final score.
The Raiders visit Punxsutawney Thursday. The Dutch host Warren Tuesday.