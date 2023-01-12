NEW BETHLEHEM — The Brockway wrestling team made it two wins in two matches in the new year Thursday night as the Rovers upended host Redbank Valley, 41-24.
Brockway won all seven bouts contested on the mat, four via pin, to capture its second straight win to improve to 3-6 on the season.
Rovers Gage Park (107), Parker Pisarchick (133), Seth Stewart (215) and Gavin Thompson (285) all notched pins on the night. Reese Stewart won by forfeit at 189, while Weston Pisarchick tech falled Daniel Evans, 16-0 in 4:10 at 114.
Brockway’s Colton Ross and Dylan Bash also secured identical 8-2 wins at 139 and 145, respectively, against Bulldogs Levi Shick and Nolan Barnett.
Redbank’s four wins all came way of forfeit by Cole Bish (127), Drewq Byers (152), Jordan Smith (160) and Johnathan Slack (172).
The Rovers are back in action today at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament at IUP, while Redbank (1-8) travel to Franklin on Monday.
BROCKWAY 41,
REDBANK VALLEY 24
107—Gage Park (BW) pinned Eli Shaffer, 1:19. (6-0)
114—Weston Pisarchick (BW) tech fall. Daniel Evans, 16-0 (4:10). (11-0)
121—No match. (11-0)
127—Cole Bish (RV) won by forfeit. (11-6)
133—Parker Pisarchick (BW) pinned Ayden Adams, 1:27. (17-6)
139—Colton Ross (BW) dec. Levi Shick, 8-2. (20-6)
145—Dylan Bash (BW) dec. Nolan Barnett, 8-2. (23-6)
152—Drew Byers (RV) won by forfeit. (23-12)
160—Jordan Smith (RV) won by forfeit. (23-18)
172—Johnathan Slack (RV) won by forfeit. (23-24)
189—Reese Stewart (BW) won by forfeit. (29-24)
215—Seth Stewart (BW) pinned Garrett Shaffer, 0:50. (35-24)
285—Gavin Thompson (BW) pinned Gabe Carroll, 1:08. (41-24)