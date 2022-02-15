BROCKWAY — Brockway Lady Rovers senior Selena Buttery joined fellow teammate Danielle Wood on Monday evening against the Curwensville Lady Tide basketball team as 1,000 point scorers. Buttery needed 31 points on the night and hit 1,000 on the dot with 3:02 left in the third quarter as the Lady Rovers picked up a decisive 62-24 win.
After extending her school-record rebound mark by notching her 1,000th boardon Friday night, Buttery’s 1,000th point — she scored 33 total on the night — moved her to sixth on Brockway’s all-time list, trailing Mary Barrow (1,678), Miranda Rhed (1,259), Wood (1,125) Leah Lindemuth (1,090) and Kim Tonsch (1,066).
“She was just on fire in the first half out there hitting all those threes,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “She deserves this — 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds — for as hard as she has worked.”
“I came into this game thinking it was possible,” Buttery said of getting to 1,000 points. “Last game I had 34 points against them. I kind of figured their defense would shut me down a little bit on the three-point line but they really didn’t. Our team saw that and they did a really good job — especially Danielle — in getting me the ball.”
The score was 5-3 Brockway early on thanks to a Wood jumper and Buttery three while Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz hit a corner three. But it would later be 9-5 Lady Rovers and Buttery’s scoring barrage would begin as the Lady Rovers held a 14-5 lead after the first quarter with eight from Buttery.
Buttery would then score 13 of the team’s 21 second quarter points as she had 21 points at the half with Brockway leading 35-14. Those 21 points include five buckets from beyond the arc.
“The kids were looking for (Buttery) but we were working the ball around,” Esposito said. “She was getting wide open threes ... Nothing was forced tonight — they were open. And the kids, they really wanted to get this for here before we got to the postseason.”
“I wanted to get it over with,” Buttery said. “After I saw the first half and how many points I had, I was kind of relieved that I wasn’t going to have to push so hard to get it here.”
After halftime, it was much of the same for the Lady Rovers, as they looked to feed Buttery to get the milestone. Two quick scores underneath made it 39-14, but Curwensville’s Austyn Guiher would make a long two to interrupt the Brockway run.
Two more buckets in the paint would put Buttery within two points of the milestone — and she picked it up with 3:02 left in the third quarter. Wood found Buttery underneath on a fast break and the game would then stop to honor the accomplishment.
“It’s crazy,” Buttery said of her accomplishments. “I remember watching Leah Lindemuth when I was younger get her 1,000th and thinking that’s crazy that she did that. It’s been a goal of mine ever since I was maybe in sixth grade. So it means a ton to me.”
With the Brockway starters pulled for a majority of the rest of the game, both teams traded back and forth before Curwensville’s Kareigh Freyer put the finishing touches on the contest with a bucket underneath with seconds to spare in the fourth quarter — setting the final at 62-24.
Buttery also had 10 rebounds on the night and Wood joined her in the double-double department with 14 points and 11 assists.
Buttery wasn’t the only record-breaker on the evening, as Wood’s 11 assists were a school record and it put her first all-time with 278 career assists, surpassing Sherri Lias’ career mark of 277.
“I definitely couldn’t have done it without my team tonight with their assists and everything,” Buttery said. “Danielle broke the assists record tonight, which was really nice for her too. I think me making the threes made her a little happy there, that she was able to do that.”
“All these record that we’re breaking, it’s coming from the kids that deserve it,” Esposito said. “And if it wasn’t for the rest of the girls on the team, these girls never would’ve achieved what they’ve achieved. It is a team sport. If it wasn’t for all these girls that are here, it never would’ve happened. So congratulations to not only the two girls, but the entire team.”
Pentz led the Lady Tide with 7 points while Freyer chipped in with five.
Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader had a team-high 12 boards as Ciara Morelli and Lauren Rendos had six and five points, respectively.
Brockway also won the junior varsity contest, 19-14, for its first win of the season.
The Lady Rovers end its regular season at 15-6 and await the postseason with an Allegany Mountain League matchup with Elk County Catholic on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve won 11 out of our last 14 games,” Esposito said. “We’re playing good basketball. I feel that our better basketball is still on its way. We’ll find that out on Thursday night when we go to Elk County Catholic. I really think our better basketball is on its way yet.”
Curwensville falls to 6-12 and has its final regular season game against Clearfield on Wednesday.
BROCKWAY 62,
CURWENSVILLE 24
Score by Quarters
B’way 14 21 16 11 — 62
C’ville 5 9 4 6 — 24
Brockway—62
Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 6, Danielle Wood 6 0-0 14, Selena Buttery 14 0-0 33, Lauren Rendos 1 3-4 5, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Alexis Moore 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 1 0-0 2, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 3-4 62.
Curwensville—24
Brooklyn Price 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Weber 0 0-0 0, Skylar Pentz 3 0-0 7, Alyssa Bakaysa 2 0-0 4, Austyn Guiher 2 0-2 4, Kyra Henry 1 0-2 2, Karleigh Freyer 2 0-0 5, Savannah Carfley 1 0-0 2, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Rachelle Anderson 0 0-0 0, Janelle Passmore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0-4 24.
Three-pointers: B’way 7 (Buttery 5, Wood 2), C’ville 2 (Pentz, Freyer).