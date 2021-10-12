DuBOIS — You had to be there.
That’s the best way to describe Monday’s marathon championship match of the District 9 Class AA Doubles Tournament that saw Brockway’s Selena Buttery and Taylor outlast Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid and Emily McMahan in three sets to win the Lady Rovers’ first doubles title since 2014.
The two teams each notched a pair of wins to reach the finals, which made headlines before the finals even began. Each duo beat a St. Marys team on their way to the finals, ending the Lady Dutch’s impressive run of 11 straight D-9 postseason championships (singles, doubles, team).
Buttery and Rhed, the top seed, officially ended that streak when they upended St. Marys’ top team of Emma Gavazzi and Mya Klaiber, 6-3, 6-2, in the semifinals. Presloid and McMahan, the second seed, knocked of St. Marys’ Rachel Fleming and Caitlyn Blessel, 10-6, in the quarterfinals.
That left the Brockway and Punxsy duos to battle it out for the crown, and battle it out they did for three long sets in a matchup of teams that couldn’t be more evenly matched.
Three full sets weren’t even enough to decide a champion, as Presloid (junior) and McMahan (sophomore) broke Rhed’s serve in the 12th game of the third set to force a tiebreaker to determine the D-9 champions.
And, that third-set tiebreaker was indicative of the entire match as neither side led by more than one point until the very end. With the score tied 6-6, Rhed ripped a cross-court winner to give Brockway the first match point of contest for either side at 7-6.
The Brockway duo then won the next point when a Punxsy shot went into the net, ending what was the most thrilling D-9 doubles final in recent memory as Buttery (senior) and Rhed (junior) rallied from a set down to win the title, 3-6, 6-5, 7-6 (8-6).
The doubles title is just the fifth for Brockway in the last 24 years and first since Taylor Hepler and Anna Brinkley won a wild final in 2014 that saw the finals start outside at Pitt-Bradford before finishing later that evening indoors at St. Bonaventure Racket Club in Olean, N.Y.
That year marked the first for the expanded D-9 Class AA postseason tournaments as Punxsy, Bradford and Clearfield all dropped from AAA to AA prior to that fall season.
Punxsy was looking to win its first doubles crown since 2015 when Emma White and Kaitlyn Ray paired up to take home the title.
“It’s a shame someone had to lose that match, but we’re very happy we came out on top,” said Brockway coach John Hawkins. “My heart was beating there. I thought I was going to pass out, but it was awesome tennis.
“It could have gone either way, and I’m glad we don’t have to play them again because it might be a different story if there was a next time. The Punxsy players, Emily and Chloe, are both great and their fans are nice fans to be around too. It was a fun match.”
As for getting that first double (or any D-9 title) since 2014, Hawkins was all smiles when talking about that.
“This one feels good to get, especially starting out the season with just six girls,” he said. “We made it the entire season staying healthy, and this is really the icing on the cake. We could not be more proud of our girls right now.”
The finals opened as a back-and-forth battle, with Buttery and Presloid each holding serve to start things. The teams then traded service breaks to to make it 2-2 before the Lady Chucks got some breathing room when then broke on Buttery’s serve and Presloid held serve to make it 4-2.
That sixth game went to deuce before Punxsy won it when McMahan powered home a winner down the middle of the court between the two Lady Rovers.
Punxsy then earned another service break with Rhed at the line before Brockway returned the favor with McMahan serving. The Lady Chuck duo finally put the set away in the ninth game, which saw both squads have a game-point before Presloid won it for Punxsy to take the set 6-3.
The second set was just as close with the teams trading the first six games. Buttery and Rhed won a quick seventh game to break McMahan’s serve, then Buttery held serve as Rhed finished off the game with a winner at net to give Brockway a 5-3 lead.
Punxsy won the ensuing game, but that only slowed down the inevitable as Brockway ripped off a quick win in the 10th game on Rhed’s serve to win the set 6-4 and even the overall match at 1-1.
The third set brought more of the same, as the teams once again traded games the entire way. They each held serve through the first eight games (4-4) before both broke the other twice to even things at 6-6. Punxsy earned that final service break trailing 6-5 to knot the score and force the decisive tiebreaker.
Both teams held one-point leads early in the tiebreaker in the race to seven points. Punxsy then held leads at 4-3 and 5-4 before Brockway won back-to-back points and went up 6-5 on an overhead winner at the net by Rhed.
Punxsy answered with a point to make it 6-6 before Rhed’s cross-court winner gave the Lady Rovers match point, which they captured on the ensuing serve.
“It was really exciting,” said Buttery. “I think after the first one (set) we got a little scared, but I think our positivity pulled it through. We stayed positive the whole time and I think it showed too.”
“I say just trusting your partner and your (ball) placement was the difference (after 1st set),” added Rhed. “It feels great to win, and I’m excited for next year (already).”
Buttery and Rhed, who got a first-round bye, opened their day with a 10-2 win against Elk County Catholic’s Gina Bush and Melaina Gradl before beating Gavazzi and Klaiber. The St. Marys duo collected two wins on the day, beating Bradford’s Lilly Kemick and Jaylee Koppenhaver, 10-0, in the first round and ECC’s Lydia Anderson and Megan Emmert, 10-1 in the quarterfinals.
Anderson and Emmert upended Punxsy’s No. 2 team of Hannah Pearce and Chloe Aul, 10-1, in the opening round, while teammates Bush and Gradl bestedClearfield’s No. 2 team of Lauryn Kitchen and Katelyn Olson, 10-8, in the opening round.
On the bottom half of the bracket, Presloid and McMahan, who also had an first-round bye, opened with the quaterfinal win vs. Fleming and Blessel before beating Clearfield top team of Lindsey Kerlin and Payton Reese, 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals. Fleming and Blessel started their day with a 10-1 victory against Johnsonburg’s Kendal Mehalko and Maria Catalano.
Kerlin and Reese reached the semis with a 10-3 win against Bradford’s Tylin Hillyard and Alisiya Dansberger in the quarterfinals. That Lady Owls duo knocked off Brockway’s No. 2 team of Hannah Zuccolotto and Maci Dixon, 10-2, in the first round.
The PIAA Doubles Championships will be held Nov. 5-6 at the Hersey Racquet Club.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Team Key: Bradford –BR, Brockway –BW, Clearfield –C, Elk County Catholic –ECC, Johnsonburg –J, Punxsutawney –P, St. Marys –SM
First Round
Selena Buttery/Taylor Rhed (BW), bye; Gina Bush/Melaina Gradl (ECC) def. Lauryn Kitchen/Katelyn Olson (C), 10-8; Emma Gavazzi/Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Lilly Kemick/Jaylee Koppenhaver (BR), 10-0; Lydia Anderson/Megan Emmert (ECC) def. Hannah Pearce/Chloe Aul (P), 10-1.
Lindsey Kerlin/Payton Reese (C); bye; Tylin Hillyard/Alisiya Dansberger (BR) def. Hannah Zuccolotto/Maci Dixon (BW), 10-2; Chloe Presloid/Emily McMahan (P), bye; Rachel Fleming/Caitlyn Blessel (SM) def. Kendal Mehalko/Maria Catalano (J), 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Bush/Radl (ECC), 10-2; Gavazzi/Klaiber (SM) def. Anderson/Emmert (ECC), 10-1; Herlin/Reese (C) def. Hillyard/Dansberger (BR), 10-3; Presloid/McMahan (P) def. Fleming/Blessel (SM), 10-6.
Semifinals
Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Gavazzi/Klaiber (SM), 6-3, 6-2; Presloid/McMahan (P) def. Kerlin/Reese (C), 6-4, 6-3.
Finals
Selena Buttery/Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Chloe Presloid/Emily McMahan (P), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).