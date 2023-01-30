ALLPORT — The Tri-County Area always has a strong presence in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament, and this year was no different with Brockway and Johnsonburg combining to win six medals despite taking just nine total competitors to the annual event held at West Branch High School.
Brockway senior Seth Stewart headlined that local contingent with a dominant weekend that saw him go 5-0 record with four pins en route to capturing the title at 189 pounds.
Stewart, the lone local wrestler to reach the finals, was joined as a medalist by teammates Gavin Thompson (3rd, 285) and Parker Pisarchick (5th, 133) and the Johnsonburg trio of Aiden Zimmerman (3rd, 160), Kaden Dennis (6th, 152) and Rayce Milliard (6th, 172).
The fourth-seeded Stewart pinned his way to the finals at 189 — an impressive run that also featured a fall against the top seed in the semifinals.
The Rover decked his first two opponents — Juniata’s Kelton Bonnell (1:56) and Lake-Lehman’s Josh Ryan (1:05) — in the first period before flattening Mount Union’s Josh Ryan in 2:24 in the quarterfinals.
That fall set up a semifinal showdown with top-seeded Riley Parker of Canton in a battle of returning Class AA sixth-place finishers at states. The duo wrestled a pair of scoreless periods before Stewart grabbed the lead on an escape early in the third. He then took down Parker before pinning him in 4:50.
Stewart then completed his run to the title with a hard-fought 7-4 victory against second-seeded Vitali Daniels of Bentworth in the finals. Daniels, a returning state qualifier, came in ranked No. 10 in the state according to papowerwrestling.com, while Stewart was 11th. Parker was actually ranked 16th despite being the top seed.
After a scoreless opening period, Stewart grabbed control of the finals match by turning Daniels twice from the top position in the second. he scored two nearfall points the first time, then three to grab a 5-0 lead.
Stewart then chose bottom in the third, but Daniels returned the favor as he put the Rover on his back for three nearfall points. Stewart fought off the move though and notched a reversal with 1:10 remaining to go up 7-3. He then rode Daniels into the closing moments before giving up a late escape to set the final.
With the win, Stewart captured Brockway’s first title at the Ultimate Warrior since 2019 when Anthony Glasl (126) and Garrett McClintick (182) both landed on top the podium.
Thompson enjoyed a strong weekend of his own as the Rover heavyweight went 7-1 with four falls in placing third. Thompson, who was seeded second, suffered his lone setback when he was upset in the Round of 16. That loss was a tough 2-1 contest to Mifflin County’s Peyton Kearns, who held down the Rover in the final 30-second tiebreaker period to win via rideout.
Kearns went to place fifth, while Thompson responded with six straight wins, three by way of fall, in the consolation bracket to finish third. That run included a 3-1 win over Kearns in the consy semifinals as the Rover got some revenge before major decisioning Central York’s Ian Scully, 9-1, in the third-place match. Scully was the fourth seed.
As for Pisarchick, he went 5-2 in finishing fifth at 133.
Pisarchick, the No. 7 seed, won twice to reach the quarterfinals where he lost 16-5 to second-seeded Scott Johnson of Muncy. Johnson, a returning Class AA state champ currently ranked second in the state, went to finish second. He lost 5-1 in the finals to top-seeded Luke Simcox of Central Mountain who is a returning AAA fifth-place finisher.
The Rover then battled his way to the consy semifinals before dropping a tough 2-1 contest to fifth-seeded Elias Long of Central York. Pisarchick bounced back and ended his weekend with a 3-0 victory against Southern Columbia’s Brayden Andrews for fifth-place.
Brockway had two other competitors at the event, and both had multiple wins to help the Rovers place 11th as a team with 83.5 points. Colton Ross went 3-2 at 139, while Gage Park was 2-2 at 107.
When it came to Johnsonburg, Zimmerman was the Rams’ top star of the weekend as he went 6-1 with four pins while winning bronze at 160 as the No. 2 seed. The Ram pinned his way to the semis, including recording falls in 1:03 and 53 seconds in his first two bouts.
Zimmerman’s stay in the winners’ bracket ended in the semifinals though as he lost a tough 3-2 decision to Reynolds’ Vito Gentile, the third seed. All the scoring came in the third period, where Zimmerman took a 2-1 lead on a takedown with 39 seconds to go only yo have Gentile reverse him with 12 ticks left to get the win.
Gentile went to finish second, while Zimmerman bounced back with a pair of wins in the consy bracket. The Ram upended fifth-seeded Louden Murphy oof Southern Columbia in in the consy semis before besting top-seeded Lucas Laktash of Bradford 3-1 on a takedown in overtime for third.
Teammate Rayce Milliard went 4-3 to place sixth at 172, while Kaden Dennis was 3-3 in finishing third at 152.
Dennis, the fourth seed, won his first three bouts including a 10-8 overtime victory in the quarterfinals Rural Valley’s Kaden Barnhart. Unfortunately, the Ram had to medically default out of the tournament after that bout, which led to his sixth-place finish.
The only other Ram to compete was Avery Bittler, who went 2-2 at 145.