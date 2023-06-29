BROOKVILLE — Staving off elimination, the Brookville 11-12-year-old baseball all-stars won their first game of the District 10 tournament with a 13-1 four-inning rout of Cameron County at Zufall Field Wednesday night.
Brookville, which gets another home game on Friday in an elimination game once again with Warren starting at 6 p.m., scored runs in all four of its at-bats while getting a combined four-hitter from Landon Smith and Owen Weaver.
Meanwhile, Brookville banged out 10 hits while taking advantage of six Cameron County errors.
Five of Brookville’s hits came right out of the gate as Smith, Landon Theiss, Weaver, Ethan Lauer and Connor Lewis started the top of the first inning with safeties. Smith and Weaver doubled, Weaver’s driving in Smith. Lauer also drove in a run.
Brookville scored all three second-inning runs after two outs with the help of two Cameron County errors. In the two-run third, Lauer and Lewis started the inning with singles. Lauer scored on Landon Ankeny’s forceout grounder and Lewis coming home on Reegan Painter’s sacrifice fly.
Brookville sent nine batters to the plate in its five-run fourth. The only two hits of the inning came on Smith’s second double and Ankeny’s RBI single.
Smith went the first three innings, giving up three hits while striking out four and walking one while Weaver gave up a hit and walked a batter in his inning.
Smith, Lauer and Lewis each had two hits for Brookville, which hadn’t played since opening the tournament with an 18-3 loss to DuBois last Saturday.
The double-elimination bracket is down to eight teams. Friday’s winner gets the loser of the winners’ bracket semifinal between DuBois and St. Marys, who also play Friday in DuBois.
BROOKVILLE 13, CAMERON CO. 1
Score By Innings
Brookville 332 5 — 13
Cameron Co. 100 0 — 1
Brookville –13
Landon Smith p 3320, Landon Theiss ss 1210, Owen Weaver 1b-p 2211, Ethan Lauer 3b 3221, Connor Lewis 2b 2021, Colby Lewis c 2101, Landon Ankeny cf 3012, Cooper Peterson eh 2000, Reegan Painter eh-lf 1000, Landen Coleman rf 2110, Blake Burkett lf 1200. Totals: 22-13-10-6.
Cameron County –1
Brogan Kamats ss 2110, Gage Andrus cf 2000, Donovan Palumbo p-1b 2011, Rogan Pearson 3b-p 2000, Barrett Dixon c 2010, Gunner Reed 2b 1000, Hunter Dempsey 1b-p 1000, Dane Erskine lf 1010, Cole Trumpie rf 1000, Brayden Kriner eh 1000, Zach Weaver eh 1000. Totals: 16-1-4-1.
Errors: Cameron Co. 6, Brookville 0. DP: Cameron Co. 1. LOB: Cameron Co. 5, Brookville 4. 2B: Smith 2, O. Weaver. 3B: Dixon. SAC: Painter, Co. Lewis. SB: Erskine, Theiss. HBP: Burkett (by Pearson), O. Weaver (by Pearson).
Pitching
Brookville: Smith 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB; O. Weaver 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.
Cameron Co.: Palumbo 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Dempsey 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB; Pearson 1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 SO, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Smith. Losing pitcher: Palumbo.