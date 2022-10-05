ST. MARYS — Pulling off team sweeps in a four-team cross country meet at Benzinger Park Tuesday afternoon were the Brookville boys and DuBois girls.
The Raiders outpointed host Elk County Catholic (20-39), DuBois (17-44) and short-handed DuBois Central Catholic (18-45) in the modified scoring system.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Beavers edged four-runner ECC (25-31) in the modified scoring format while topping DuBois Central Catholic (17-38) and Brookville (27-30).
In other scores for the boys, ECC topped DuBois (19-37) and short-handed DCC while the ECC girls edged Brookville (26-31) and Brookville edged DCC (28-30), the latter two using the modified scoring as well.
Individually, the Raiders ran well on the 3.1-mile course with six finishing in the top 10, led by freshman Ty Fiscus whose 17:35 was just over 23 seconds ahead of teammate Jack Gill, who edged DCC’s Angelo Piccirillo by a half-second for second place.
ECC’s Julian Funaki was fourth in 18:00 while the Raiders’ Cole Householder was fifth in 18:06. Wrapping up the top-10 finishers were ECC’s Adam Straub (18:14), DuBois’ Rudy Williams (18:23), and Brookville’s Brady Means (18:56), Coyha Brown (19:08) and Alec Geer (19:12).
For the girls, the Lady Beavers’ Morgan Roemer was solid once again, crossing the line in 19:33 to win by 64 seconds over the runner-up in ECC’s Grace Neubert (20:37). DuBois’ Morgan King was third in 21:00 with ECC’s Sophia Bille (21:09) and Gianna Bille (21:24) finishing fourth and fifth.
Brookville’s Erika Doolittle finished fifth overall in 21:32 with DuBois’ Morgan Rothrock sixth in 21:45. The rest of the girls’ top 10 had DuBois’ Gabrielle Horner (22:54), Brookville’s Anna Fiscus (22:57) and Ella Fiscus (2402), and DCC’s Lauren Jenkins (24:17).
Also for DCC, Alyssa Yanek (24:59) was 11th and Addison Smith (25:10) was 13th. DuBois’ Hillary Beer (25:03) was 12th.
In the two-mile junior high race, Brookville’s Liam Whitling and Luke Fiscus finished 1-2 in the boys’ race at 9:22 and 9:29 respectively. DuBois’ Addison Love won the girls’ race in 10:22.
All teams are back in action on Saturday at the Ridgway Invite.