PUNXSUTAWNEY – At times, unlucky No. 13 felt as if it may live up to its reputation for the Brookville boys basketball team on Wednesday night. The Raiders carried a 12-0 record with them on the road as they traveled to Punxsutawney for a match-up with a Chucks team that managed to keep things close for much of the game.
Punxsy was within five at the end of the first quarter, seven at the end of the second and eight through three, but Brookville used a strong finish – outpacing the Chucks 17-10 in the fourth quarter – to seal the deal for a 50-35 win and improve to 13-0 this season.
With the victory – Brookville’s eighth-straight against their Route 36 rivals since a 47-40 win for the Chucks back on Feb. 14th, 2018 – the Raiders completed a season sweep and retained the rights to the Chuck Daly-Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy, issued to the team that holds the edge in the two-game season series each year.
Following the game, Punxsy athletic director Randy Reitz presented the trophy to Brookville head coach Dalton Park, who passed it along to his seniors for the traditional photo opportunity. “I played for Coach McManigle, so it’s always a little special inside for me,” Park said after the brief ceremony.
Speaking about the win, he added, “Tonight, I thought both teams played well, especially in the first half. I’m trying to work with my lineup and see who we have going down the stretch run … I thought we came through at the end when we needed it, stayed ahead and didn’t play too bad, but I also thought Punxsy played really well.”
Brookville’s attack was balanced, with eight different players scoring at least a pair of points. Hunter Geer set the pace with a game-high 12 points, with Ian Pete adding eight and Conner Marshall scoring seven off the bench. Danny Lauer and Griffin Ruhlman tallied six each, and Jamison Rhoades added five.
The Raiders benefited greatly from a few scoring bursts throughout the evening courtesy of their explosive offense, including a 6-0 run by Geer early in the second quarter to give his team some separation and a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter to seal the deal and put things out of reach.
Brookville also ran the floor well and took advantage of some easy buckets in transition, but Park noted that strength also proved to be a weakness on the other side of the ledger for a Chucks team that also likes to turn defensive plays into quick offense.
“We run well, and it’s nice to have that. It takes a little bit of the pressure off,” Park said. “But actually, I thought what hurt us the most was Punxsy getting away on fast breaks. I don’t know how many they had in transition, but I’ll bet it was at least double digits. So, the thing that helped us was probably what hurt us as much or more.”
The two teams traded the lead a handful of times in the first quarter, with a strong take by Punxsy’s Noah Weaver giving the Chucks a 9-8 edge with 1:10 showing on the clock. But the Raiders finished on a 6-0 run started by two free throws by Ruhlman and never ceded the lead again.
Punxsy’s 1-2 scoring punch of Weaver and Gabe Kengersky set the pace with 10 and nine points, respectively, followed closely by Kyle Nesbitt with six and Ryen Heigley with five.
“Brookville’s not 12-0 because they’re bad,” Punxsy coach Jake Perrin said after the game. “That’s a great ball team; they’re well-coached, have a lot of good players, and they have a lot of good things going on over there, so all the props in the world to them.
“As far as us, though, that wasn’t the same team I thought I saw in the last couple games … That little chip on our shoulder wasn’t there tonight. We still made some good plays, ran the floor well and did a lot of good things on the offensive end. Defensively, we still have some things we need to tweak (moving forward).”
Up next for the still-unbeaten Raiders (13-0, 6-0) is another District 9 League tilt against St. Marys. It will be another opportunity for a season sweep, as Brookville won the first meeting between the two, back on Dec. 22, by a 52-34 margin.
With the loss, the Chucks dipped back below the .500 mark with a 6-7 record. They have teetered around that mark since beginning the season 2-0, alternating wins and losses for the last nine games, but they haven’t been above .500 since opening the season 2-0 then losing their next three. They’ll try to break even again on Friday when they host DuBois in the teams’ first meeting of the year.
BROOKVILLE 50,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 35
Score by Quarters
Brookville 14 12 7 17 — 50
Punxsy 9 10 6 10 — 35
Brookville – 50
Ian Pete 4 0-0 8, Hunter Geer 6 0-0 12, Noah Peterson 2 0-0 4, Danny Lauer 2 0-0 6, Griffin Ruhlman 2 2-2 6, Jamison Rhoades 2 0-0 5, Conner Marshall 3 1-1 7, Ryan Geer 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Jack Pete 0 0-0 0, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3/3 50.
Punxsy – 35
Ryen Heigley 2 0-0 5, Gabe Kengersky 4 0-0 9, Kyle Nesbitt 3 0-1 6, Noah Weaver 4 2-2 10, Donnie Neese 1 1-2 3, Josh Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Nick Johns 0 0-0 0, Zach Presloid 0 0-0 0, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-5 35.
Three-pointers: Brookville 3 (Lauer 2, Rhoades), Punxsy 2 (Heigley, Kengersky)