BROOKVILLE — In a battle of two 5-8 teams, it was the hosts on Senior Night who pulled away for a 23-point win.
The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team stopped its three-game losing streak with a 61-38 win over Kane, leading by 11 points at halftime and adding on to that in the second half.
It was a welcome flip of results for head coach Mark Powell, whose team honored its five seniors Jordan Cook, Alayna Haight, Elisa Molnar, Tayler Rafferty and Elizabeth Wonderling before the opening tip.
Now 6-8, it’s Thursday at home for the Lady Raiders in what would be seventh straight home game, weather-permitting of course.
“I think the kids fed off the energy from the crowd and the kids gained energy from that and we just had a good, fun night of basketball,” said Powell. “We’ve really struggled shooting the basketball and tonight it felt better shooting. The kids gained some confidence from tonight, we’re in a big stretch and it’s February. It’s time to go if we’re going to try to go to the playoffs. It was an important win.”
Haight was the game-high scorer with 20 points, drilling four 3-pointers and scoring 12 of her points in the fourth quarter. Eight other Lady Raiders scored points with Cook finishing with 12 points and six rebounds.
Wonderling and her sophomore sister Eden each scored nine points.
A 21-6 start to the game set the tone as the Lady Raiders built that lead by the 5:20 mark of the second quarter on Reggan Olson’s basket. The Lady Raiders led 25-14 at halftime.
Kane, led by Cora Jekielek’s 11 points, got as close as 26-20 early in the third quarter when Aubri Haight nailed her lone 3-pointer at the 5:39 mark, but Brookville responded with a 10-2 run that gave it a 36-22 lead following two Elizabeth Wonderling free throws at the 3:23 mark.
From there, the closest Kane got was 11 points, 41-29, 41 seconds into the fourth quarter before the Lady Raiders pulled away.
Cora Jekielek led Kane with 11 points.
BROOKVILLE 61, KANE 38
Score By Quarters
Kane 6 8 10 14 — 38
Brookville 13 12 16 20 — 61
Kane –38
Cora Jekielek 5 1-2 11, Maya Smith 3 0-2 6, Mia Anderson 2 1-2 5, Sadie Walter 2 1-2 6, Aubri Haight 2 0-0 5, Rylee Haight 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hillman 0 1-2 1, Emma Danielson 1 0-0 2, Leah Tigani 0 0-0 0, Kayleiana Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Madi Stahli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-10 38.
Brookville –61
Jordan Cook 4 4-4 12, Alayna Haight 6 4-4 20, Elisa Molnar 2 0-0 4, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-1 1, Elizabeth Wonderling 3 2-2 9, Bentley Hughey 1 0-0 2, Eden Wonderling 3 3-6 9Kerstyn Davie 1 0-0 2, Reggan Olson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 14-18 61.
3-pointers: Kane 2 (Walter, Haight), Brookville 5 (Haight 4, Eliz. Wonderling).
In other action:
Brockway 51,
Bradford 23
BRADFORD — Coming off a big road win at DuBois Saturday in the teams’ annual Pink Game, the Brockway girls basketball didn’t let a letdown happen Monday night in Bradford and put together a strong all-around effort in a 51-23 victory.
The Lady Rovers jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back, eventually putting the 30-point mercy rule into effect in the fourth quarter. Brockway held Bradford to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.
Selena Buttery led the way for the Rovers with another double-double, scoring a game-high 19 points while pulling down 16 rebounds. She also had five assists and three blocks.
Danielle Wood added 16 points, eight assists and four steals, while Madelyn Schmader chipped in eight points, six rebounds and four steals.
Brockway (11-5) hosts Union for Senior Night on Wednesday for a varsity only game at 7 p.m.
BROCKWAY 51,
BRADFORD 23
Score by Quarters
Brockway 18 15 14 4 — 51
Bradford 4 7 6 6 — 23
Brockway—51
Raegen Gelnette 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Schmader 4 0-0 8, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2, Danielle Wood 6 3-4 16, Selena Buttery 7 4-6 19, Lauren Rendos 1 0-0 2, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 7-10 51.
Bradford—23
Benson 5 1-4 15, Dixon 2 3-4 7, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Close 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Stiles 0 0-0 0, Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Persichini 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-10 23.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Wood, Buttery), Bradford 4 (Benson 4).