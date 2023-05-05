BROCKWAY — The Brookville Lady Raiders softball team made it four straight wins on Thursday afternoon with a 12-2 win over the Brockway Lady Rovers.
Both teams combined for 25 hits on the afternoon with Brookville outhitting the Lady Rovers, 14-11, although Brockway committed six errors.
Brookville’s Tory McKinney led the way at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Jordan Daisley, Elisabeth Delaney and Cadence Suhan had two hits each, as Suhan hit a home run. Also hitting extra-base hits for the Lady Raiders included Meg McKinney, Tori McKinney and Alyssa Tollini — each hit a double — and Gabby West, who hit a triple.
Brockway leadoff hitter Amanda Decker was 3-for-4 while Stephanie Stage was 2-for-4. Taylor Rhed also doubled for the Lady Rovers’ only extra-base hit in the contest.
Alyssa Tollini and Gabby Hertel went the distance inside the circle for their respective teams.
Tollini picked up the win for the Lady Raiders, allowing 11 hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk while striking out seven.
Hertel allowed 14 hits and 12 runs, with only three of those being earned, while walking two and striking out for.
Brookville is back on the diamond today at Marion Center while Brockway plays at Forest Area on Tuesday.
BROOKVILLE 12,
BROCKWAY 2
Score by Innings
Brookville 001 133 4 — 12
Brockway 100 010 0 — 2
Brookville—12
Meg McKinney cf 5121, Cadence Suhan ss 5312, Alyssa Tollini p 4210, Tory McKinney 1b 5332, Jordan Daisley 3b 5121, Elisabeth Delaney lf 5122, Aubre Eble c 5022, Gabby West rf 3011, Riley Eble dp 4000, Laela Kammerdeiner cr 0100. Totals: 41-12-14-11.
Brockway—2
Amanda Decker ss 4130, Rheanna Spinda cf 3011, Meeca Smith c 4010, Stephanie Stage lf 4020, Taylor Rhed 1b 3110, Josie Orinko rf 4010, Gabby Hertel p 3011, Mallory Smith ph 1000, Lily Heilbrun 3b 2000, Savannah Ross dp 2000, Kalina Powell 2b 3010. Totals: 33-2-11-2.
Errors: Brookville 2, Brockway 6. LOB: Brookville 10, Brockway 12. 2B: M. McKinney, Tollini, T. McKinney; Rhed. 3B: West. HR: Suhan. HBP: Spinda (by Tollini).
Pitching
Brookville: Alyssa Tollini-7 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tollini. Losing pitcher: Hertel.