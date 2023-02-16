DUBOIS — The DuBois and Brookville swim teams met for the second time this season Tuesday evening in Brookville, and for the second time split the meet with host Lady Raiders and Beavers each capturing wins again.
The DuBois boys won by a near identical score as the first encounter, topping the Raiders 89-53 compared to 87-53 back in late January in DuBois. However, the girls meet was much different.
DuBois was missing a couple key swimmers in the first matchup, which Brookville dominated to the tune of 120-49. With DuBois back to full strength, at least in numbers, things were much closer this time around but it was the Lady Raiders who once prevailed again — albeit by a veryt tight score of 87-83.
The DuBois girls finished with a 6-5 edge in event wins, including taking two of the three relays, but the Lady Raiders picked more of the secondary points to pull out the win.
Ella Fiscus and Cora Parson led Brookville with two wins each. The pair teamed up with Casey Riley and Lucy Golier to win the meet-opening 200 medley relay in 2:05.30. Fiscus added a win in the 100 butterfly (1:06.72), while Parson was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.63).
Erika Doolittle added a victory in the 200 IM (2:30.28), with teammate Grace Park touching the wall first in the 500 free in 6:05.44 to edge DuBois’ Dru Javens by .22 seconds.
The Lady Raiders got seconds from Park (200), Madeline Golier (50, 100), Violet Harper (100 butterfly), Riley (100 backstroke) and Adell Doty (100 breaststroke), while Parson (200 IM) and Riley (100 butterfly) added third-place finishes.
As for the Lady Beavers, they were led by Sidney Beers and Javens, who collected four and three wins, respectively.
Beers once again sprinted to victory in the 50 (25.50) and 100 (56.39) freestyles and teamed up with Javens for a pair of relay wins. Abby Frano and Olivia Dressler joined the duo in winning the 200 free relay (1:49.83), while Emma Frano replaced Dressler on the 400 squad that claimed top honors in 3:59.30.
The Lady Beavers also got a first from Nicole Wells in the 100 backstroke (1:09.07).
Emma Frano (200 IM) and Javens (500) each added runner-up finishes, while Morgan Rothrock (200, 500), Abby Frano (50, 100), Olivia Imbrogno (100 backstroke) and Alissa Stevens (100 breaststroke) collected thirds.
“We’re nearing the end of the regular season, and there were some good things tonight in the pool,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “Alissa Stevens had a really great night qualifying for districts in the 100 breaststroke. Lexi Nissel had several best times, including her best 100 free to start out the 200. Lillie (McCauley) was quick in the 100 breaststroke as well with her best time.”
In the boys’ meet, DuBois once again won six of 11 events but also picked up more secondary points to complete the season sweep of the Raiders.
Joda Fenstermacher, Jaedon Yarus and Spencer Bridgman all won three events to power the Beavers. The trio teamed up with Riley Robertson to take the 200 free relay (1:38.58), with Simeon Chirico replacing Robertson on the 400 relay squad that touched first in 3:47.38.
Fenstermacher added an individual win in the 100 back (59.08) and second in the 200 free, while Yarus was first in the 50 (23.35) and second in the 100 (55.460 free.
Bridgman also won the 100 butterfly (1:05.37), with Robertson claiming top honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.54).
The Beavers also got seconds from Bridgman (200 IM), Robertson (50), Connor McAllister (500) and Tiago Chichava (100 back) and thirds by Chirico (50, 100) and Victor Romero (100 backstroke).
The Raiders also had a pair of triple winners in Brody Barto and Patrick Young.
The pair teamed up with Henry May and Brady Means for a meet-opening victory in the 200 medley relay (2:00.02), while Barto added wins in the 200 IM (2:14.25) and 500 (5:20.36) and Young firsts in the 200 (1:47.83) and 100 (48.74) freestyles.
Brookville got a second place from May (100 breaststroke) and thirds by Means (200, 500) and May (200 IM).
DuBois has a quick turnaround this week, as they host St. Marys tonight in its regular season finale. Brookville’s season is now complete and begins preparations for the District 9 Class AA Championships.
Girls
BROOKVILLE 87,
DUBOIS 83
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Casey Riley, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Lucy Golier), 2:05.30; 2. DuBois; 3. Brookville.
200 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 2:14.22; 2. Park (BV); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 IM –1. Erika Doolittle (BV), 2:20.28; 2. E. Frano (D); 3. Paron (BV).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 25.50; 2. M. Golier (BV); 3. A. Frano (D).
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Ella Fiscus (BV), 1:06.72; 2. Harper (BV); 3. Riley (BV).
100 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 56.39; 2. M. Golier (BV); 3. A. Frano (D).
500 freestyle –1. Grace Park (BV), 6:05.44; 2. Javens (D); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Abby Frano, Olivia Dressler, Dru Javens, Sidney Beers), 1:49.83; 2. Brookville; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Nicole Wells (D), 1:09.07; 2. Riley (BV); 3. Imbrogno (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Cora Parson (BV), 1:15.63; 2. Doty (BV); 3. Stevens (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Dru Javens, Abby Frano, Emma Frano, Sidney Beers), 3:59.30; 2. Brookville; 3. Brookville.
Boys
DUBOIS 89,
BROOKVILLE 53
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Brody Barto, Henry May, Patrick Young, Brady Means), 2:00.02; 2. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Patrick Young (BV), 1:47.83; 2. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Means (BV).
200 IM –1. Brody Barto (BV), 2:14.25; 2. Bridgman (D); 3. May (BV).
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 23.35; 2. Robertson (D); 3. Chirico (BV).
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Spencer Bridgman (D), 1:05.37.
100 freestyle –1. Patrick Young (BV), 48.74; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Chirico (D).
500 freestyle –1. Brody Barto (BV), 5:20.36; 2. McAllister (D); 3. Means (BV).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Riley Robertson, Spencer Bridgman, Jaedon Yarus), 1:38.58; 2. Brookville; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 59.08; 2. Chichava (D); 3. Romero (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Riley Robertson (D), 1:18.54; 2. May (BV).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Simeon Chirico, Spencer Bridgman, Joda Fenstermacher), 3:47.58; 2. DuBois.