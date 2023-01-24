DUBOIS — Rivals Brookville and DuBois squared off in the pool Monday at DuBois Area High School and came away with a split in their first meeting of the season.
Brookville dominated the girls’ meet with DuBois missing a couple of its regulars and won 10 of 11 events en route to a lopsided 120-49 victory. On the boys’ side, it was the host Beavers who came away with an 87-53 triumph after capturing eight of 11 events.
The Lady Raiders were led by the duo of senior Madeline Golier and junior Ella Fiscus, who four and three events, respectively.
Golier collected a pair of individual victories in the 200 IM (2:22.73) and 100 freestyle (59.56) and also played anchored two of Brookville’s three relay wins.
In the 200 free relay, Golier teamed up with Lucy Golier, Kerrigan and Fiscus to touch the wall first in 1:52.19 to beat DuBois by more than three seconds.
Golier then reeled in DuBois anchor leg Olivia Dressler with just over a length of the pool to go in the meet-ending 400 free relay to give her squad a win by just over two seconds, 4:12.50-4:14.79. Swartz, Lucy Golier and Erika Doolittle joined the elder Golier in that victory.
As for Fiscus, she opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay as she joined forces with Casey Riley, Cora Parson and Adell Doty to touch the wall in 2:05.27 to best Brookville’s “B” team by 7.47 seconds.
Fiscus also captured top honors in the 100 butterfly (1:05.88), while Doolittle (500, 6:16.34), Riley (100 backstroke, 1:11.74) and Parson (100 breaststroke, 1:15.55) also added individual firsts. Riley won the closest race of the meet in the backstroke, as she touched the wall just .02 seconds ahead of DuBois’ Nicole Wells.
The Lady Raiders also got a first-place from Grace Park in the 200 free (2:16.59), who added a second in the 500. Brookville also go runner-up finishes from Parson (200), Doolittle (200 IM), Lucy Golier (50) and Swartz (100 free, 100 breaststroke).
Doty (50), Riley (100 butterfly) and Violet Harper (100 backstroke) each thirds to aide in the team victory.
DuBois’ lone win came from Emma Frano, who sprinted to victory in the 50 free (27.52). She added a second in the 100 butterfly.
The Lady Beavers also got a second from Wells (100 back), while Morgan Rothrock (200), Olivia Dressler (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Wells (100) and Lexi Nissel (500) all collected third-place finishes.
A trio of girls swam independently in the girls meet — Brockway’s Bailey Franci and Anna Brubaker and Union’s Evelyn Bliss. There times didn’t count towards the meet’s outcome, but Franci did swim the fastest times in the 50 free (26.50) and 100 breaststroke, where she edged Bliss by .29 seconds (1:12.45-1:12.74) in a heat of their own.
Bliss also notched the best time in the 100 free with a 56.16.
When it came to the boys’ meet, the trio of Joda Fesnetrmacher, Spencer Bridgman and Jaedon Yarus helped power the Beavers to victory. Fenstermacher and Bridgman each had four wins and Yarus three.
That trio teamed up with Connor McAllister to take top honors in the 200 free relay (1:39.07), while Simeon Chirico replaced Yarus in the 400 free relay as the Beavers ended the night with a “W” with a time of 3:54.68 swimming by themselves.
Fenstermacher added individual firsts in the 200 free (1:55.17) and 100 backstroke (59.27), while Bridgman touched the wall first in both the 200 IM (2:21.19) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.24). Yarus added a pair of victories in the 50 (22.67) and 100 (53.77) freestyles.
Chirico added a second in the 50 and 100 frees, while McAllister (500) and Riley Robertson (100 breaststroke) also had runner-up finishes. DuBois also got thirds from McAllister (200) and Tiago Chichava (200 IM) 100 back).
“Olivia Dressler and Jaedon Yarus had good nights,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “Jaedon had a quick 50 freestyle against one of the fastest swimmers in the district, and Olivia qualified for districts in her 200 IM. Their other events were fast as well. Good night for the two of them. Jenna Cornelius has been focusing on her form and technique for a few weeks. That work showed up tonight in her butterfly and IM, with best times in both.
“We’re looking forward to the next few weeks of practice to work on a number of things we’ve identified.”
Brookville opened the boys meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, as the quartet of Daniel Turner, Patrick Young, Brody Barto and Henry May touched the wall first in 1:57.80.
Barto later added a win the 500 free (5:37.36), while Young did the same in the 100 butterfly where he posted a strong time of 54.48 despite swimming alone.
The Raiders got second-places from Barto (200), May (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Turner (100 back), while Egan Dennison (50), Turner (100), Brady Means (500) and May (100 breaststroke) collected thirds.
The boys meet had a pair of independent swimmers in DuBois Central Catholic’s Andrew Reiter and Union’s Hudson Bliss. Reiter posted the second-best times in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, while Bliss had the second-fastest 200 IM swim.
Brookville is back in action Thursday at home against Oil City, while DuBois has a mini-break and doesn’t compete again until next Friday (Feb. 3) at Bradford.
Girls
BROOKVILLE 120,
DUBOIS 49
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Casey Riley, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Adell Doty), 2:05.27; 2. Brookville; 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Grace Park (BV), 2;16.59; Parson (BV); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 IM –1. Madeline Golier (BV), 2:22.73; 2. Doolittle (BV); 3. Dressler (D).
50 freestyle –1. Emma Frano (D), 27.52; 2. L. Golier (BV); 3. Doty (BV). Exhibition: Bailey Franci (BW), 26.50; Anna Brubaker (BW), 30.21.
1-meter diving –1. Not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Ella Fiscus (BV), 1:05.88; 2. E. Frano (D); 3. Riley (BV).
100 freestyle –1. Madeline Golier (BV), 59.56; 2. Swartz (BV); 3. Wells (D). Exhibition: Evelyn Bliss (U), 56.16.
500 freestyle –1. Erika Doolittle (BV), 6:16.34; 2. Park (BV); 3. Nissel (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. Brookville (Lucy Golier, Kerrigan Swartz, Ella Fiscus, Madeline Golier), 1:52.19; 2. DuBois; 3. Brookville.
100 backstroke –1. Casey Riley (BV), 1:11.74; 2. Wells (D); 3. Harper (BV). Exhibition: Anna Brubaker (BW), 1:16.12.
100 breaststroke –1. Cora Parson (BV), 1;15.55; 2. Swartz (BV); 3. Dressler (D). Exhibition: Bailey Franci (BW), 1:12.45; Evelyn Bliss (U), 1:12.74.
400 freestyle relay –1. Brookville (Kerrigan Swartz, Lucy Golier, Erika Doolittle, Madeline Golier), 4:12.50; 2. DuBois; 3. Brookville.
Boys
DUBOIS 87,
BROOKVILLE 53
200 medley relay –1. Brookville (Daniel Turner, Patrick Young, Brody Barto, Henry May), 1:57.80; 2. DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:55.17; 2. Barto (BV); 3. McAllister (D).
200 IM –1. Spencer Bridgman (D), 2:21.19; 2. May (BV); 3. Chichava (D). Exhibition: Hudson Bliss (U), 2;24.83.
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 22.67; 2. Chirico (D); 3. Dennison (BV). Exhibition: Andrew Reiter (DCC), 25.74.
1-meter diving –1. not contested.
100 butterfly –1. Patrick Young (BV), 54.68.
100 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 53.77; 2. Chirico (D); 3. Tanner (BV).
500 freestyle –1. Brody Barto (BV), 5:37.36; 2. McAllister (D); 3. Means (BV).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Connor McAllister, Spencer Bridgman, Jaedon Yarus), 1:39.07; 2. Brookville; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 59.27; 2. Turner (BV); 3. Chichava (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Spencer Bridgman (D), 1:09.24; 2. Robertson (D); 3. May (BV). Exhibition: Andrew Reiter (DCC), 1;15.69; Hudson Bliss (U), 1;20.40.
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Connor McAllister, Simeon Chirico, Spencer Bridgman), 3:54.68.