BROOKVILLE — The Allehgeny Mountain Girls Golf League made a stop at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday, with the host Brookville Lady Raiders posting a 3-1 record on the day.
DuBois was the overall winner on the day, as the Lady Beavers beat Brookvlle, 213-260. The Lady Raiders in turn secured wins against (270), Brockway (277) and Curwensville, which only had three girls and didn’t score as a squad.
Punxsutawney did not compete on the day because of COVID-19 related concerns within its team.
DuBois posted five of the Top 6 individual scores on the day, even though only four were used for team-scoring purposes.
Lady Beaver Alexas Pfeufer took home medalist honors after carding a 48. Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz had the second-best score with a 51, while the next four were all DuBois players.
Sophia Seduski and Isabella Geist-Salone shot rounds of 53 and 55 respectively, while teammates Jordan Watt and Sarah Henninger each finished with 57s.
Brookville (269) was led by Audrey Barrett, who posted a 64. She was joined in the 60s by teammates Lindsey Clinger (63) and Karlee Stiver (69), while Kat Kelly rounded out Brookville’s scoring with a 70.
As for Ridgway (270), the Lady Elkers got a 58 from Kaitlyn Amacher, while Isabelle Ehrensberger had a 67. Gabby Amacher (71) and Alexa Steis (74) closed out Ridgway’s scoring.
Brockway (277) had one player shot in the 60s in Sara Werner, who had a 64. Julia Werner (70), Megan Ochs (71) and Sarah Huglar (72) also scored for the Lady Rovers.
Also playing for Curwensville was Megan McCracken (64) and Izzy Stephens (74).
The league is back in action on Thursday at Ridgway.
DuBois—213
Alexas Pfeufer 48, Sophia Seduski 53, Isabella Geist-Salone 55, Jordan Watt 57. Other: Sarah Henninger 57.
Brookville—269
Audrey Barrett 64, Lindsey Clinger 66, Karlee Stiver 69, Kat Kelly 70. Others: Maeve Jordan 71, Taryn Hoffman 71.
Ridgway—270
Kaitlyn Amacher 58, Isabelle Ehrensberger 67, Gabby Amacher 71, Alexa Steis 74.
Brockway—277
Sara Werner 64, Julia Werner 70, Megan Ochs 71, Sarah Huglar 72. Other: Alexis Laubaker 74.