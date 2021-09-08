BROOKVILLE — The Brookville girls golf team took an Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League victory over Brockway, DuBois, Ridgway, Punxsutawney and Curwensville Tuesday at the Pinecrest Country Club.
Three of the six teams did not have enough players for a team score, leaving it to be settled among Brookville, Brockway and Ridgway.
Brookville shot a 255 with Audrey Barrett as the team’s low scorer with a 61. Also scoring for Brookville was Grace Molnar with a 62, Karlee Stiver with a 64 and Lindsey Clinger’s 68.
Brockway was second with a 265. Sarah Werner and Bailey Franci led team with a 62 and 66, respectively. Julie Werner shot a 67 for third while Sarah Huglar shot a 70 for the fourth score.
Ridgway finished with a 267 for third with Kaitlyn Amacher’s 53 — the lowest round from the three teams that counted. The other three scores from Ridgway included Gabby Amacher with a 68, Alexa Steis with a 72 and Isabelle Ehrensberger’s 74.
Although not scoring as a team, Punxsy’s Maeve Hanley shot the low score of the day with a 47, followed by DuBois’ Alexis Pfeufer’s 48 and Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz with a 50. The DuBois duo of Sarah Henninger and Jordan Watt also carded 55s.
The league will play at Eagles Ridge Golf Course — the home of Curwensville — on Thursday.
Brookville—255
Audrey Barrett 61, Lindsey Clinger 68, Karlee Stiver 64, Grace Molnar 62. Others: Taryn Hoffman 73.
Brockway—265
Sarah Werner 62, Julie Werner 67, Sarah Huglar 70, Bailey Franci 66. Others: Alexis Laubacker 71.
Ridgway—267
Kaitlyn Amacher 53, Isabelle Ehrensberger 74, Alexa Steis 72, Gabby Amacher 68.
DuBois—N/A
Alexis Pfeufer 48, Sarah Henninger 55, Jordan Watt 55.
Punxsutawney—N/A
Nevaeh Parente 59, Maeve Hanley 47, Kiersten Riley 56.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 50, Megan McCracken 73, Izzy Stephens 69.